No Spotify? Get your Wrapped year in review on Apple Music, YouTube Music or Tidal

Sarah Tew/CNET

It's the first week of December, and so that means your friends, family and everybody in between will begin sharing their end of the year music recap on social media, thanks to Spotify Wrapped. But even if you don't have Spotify -- or you have other music streaming services as well -- you, too can show off your music listening history for the year. That includes top songs, artists and albums in a series of colorful visuals that are specifically designed to share on social media.

If you're subscribed to Apple Music, YouTube Music or Tidal, we'll show you how to find your platform's version of "Wrapped 2021" for other top music streaming services.

Read more: Apple Music vs. Spotify: The best music streaming service for you

How to get Apple Music 2021 Replay

Similar to Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music has a feature called 2021 Replay that lets you see your most-played songs, artists and albums, and get a playlist of your top songs of the year. Technically, you can access your Replay at any point during the year, not just in December. Here's how to find it:

Go to , and sign in with the same Apple ID you use with your Apple Music subscription.

Click Get Your Replay Mix.

Alternatively, you can open your Apple Music app and scroll to the bottom of the Listen Now page. You'll find your 2021 Replay along with one for every other year you've used the service.

It should be noted that if you open the Replay link on your iPhone, you'll be redirected to your 2021 Replay playlist in the Music app, which features your 100 most-streamed songs. If you want to view more information, like how long you listened to music for the entire year, you'll have to visit the 2021 Replay website on your desktop.

See your YouTube Music Year in Review

YouTube Music's version of Spotify Wrapped is called Music Year in Review and gives you a playlist of your most-streamed songs. The playlist should appear on the homepage of your app, with the title My 2021 Year in Review, and you can add it your collection or download.

My 2021 Year in Review began rolling out to users in November, and it appears that like Apple Music Replay, it updates continuously over time.

Read more: Transfer Google Play Music to YouTube Music before it's too late. Here's how

Tidal 2021 Rewind: What to do

Tidal's version of Spotify Wrapped is called My 2021 Rewind. It highlights your most listened-to songs and artists of the year and of each month through a playlist and shareable graphic for social media. Last year the 2020 Rewind feature appeared on Dec. 1, so you should expect to see 2021 Rewind very soon. Once it does arrive, open the Tidal app or go to the homepage on desktop and you should see My 2021 Rewind.

For more, check out how to choose which Spotify plan is best for you and everything you need to know about the Apple One subscription bundle.