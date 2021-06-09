Arcade1Up The Simpsons Boring Loop opens in Las Vegas Fastly outage, explained Ford's hybrid Maverick 'Ring of fire' solar eclipse Unemployment tax refunds coming

No more FaceTime FOMO: How to use the iPhone app on Android or Windows

Announced at WWDC, Apple's iOS 15 update allows people with Android and Windows devices to join FaceTime calls. Here's how.

In iOS 15, you'll be able to join a FaceTime call from your iPhone, Android or Windows device.

Android and Windows users have a reason to celebrate: Soon, you'll be able to join your iPhone-wielding friends on FaceTime calls. Apple revealed the news at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, alongside a number of other updates to iOS, iPadOS and MacOS

FaceTime is getting several upgrades in the upcoming iOS 15 operating system that will make it look and work more like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, including a participant grid view and the ability to schedule calls. The new OS will also bring spatial audio to FaceTime, which will make people's voices sound like they're coming from their position on screen for a more natural feel. But perhaps most exciting is opening up access to non-Apple devices -- at least when using a web browser. 

iOS 15 will be generally released in the fall. (Here's how to download the developer beta version now.) Once you've downloaded the new operating system, here's how you'll be able to join FaceTime calls, no matter what device you're using.

How to join a FaceTime call from your Android or Windows device

Android and Windows users can join FaceTime calls from their browser, if they have a link.

If you're using an Android or Windows device and have a friend or family member with an Apple device, they can send you a link to a FaceTime call through text, email, WhatsApp or calendar invite. Once you get the link, all you have to do is click on it, and it will open in your browser. You can join the call from there. That's it!

One caveat to this update: To schedule or start a FaceTime call, you'll need to have an Apple device and an Apple account. Then, you can create a shareable link to invite others, who can join from their browser on Android or Windows devices -- no Apple account needed. But those participants won't be able to enter the call until the Apple user who set it up approves them. 

Apple noted at WWDC that even on the web, FaceTime calls are always end-to-end encrypted. 

