No Man's Sky in VR? Someone did it. Sorta

Somewhere out there, someone is playing No Man's Sky in VR.

YouTube user Hoopermation VR took the game and paired with VorpX -- a program that essentially converts PC games in VR games -- and the HTC Vive. It's not perfect, but if you're impatiently waiting for AAA games to support virtual reality, it works in a pinch with the PC version of the space exploration game.

Just...grab your barf bag. Performance issues (on the part of No Man's Sky) combined with the workarounds needed to turn a PC game into a VR game, the experience might be hard on your senses. VorpX doesn't convert PC games into true VR, so if you're looking for a stunning VR experience, you won't find it here.

You might want to wait until the game launches in native VR. In an interview with GameSpot, the game's developer, Sean Murray, said it would be "a perfect fit for VR."

If you're still tempted to try the workaround, you can find the instructions on Reddit.