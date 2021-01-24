NFL Playoffs: How to stream Bucs vs. Packers on Fox, Bills vs. Chiefs on CBS today without cable

Despite playing without a bubble during the fall and winter of an unprecedented pandemic, the NFL has somehow made it to the playoffs. This weekend begins the Conference Championship round as the season reaches its final stages.

After a busy first two weekends, Championship Sunday will see the Bucs head to Green Bay to take on the Packers at Lambeau Field for the NFC title. The Chiefs, who dodged a bullet with the rapid recovery of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes following a concussion scare in last weekend's game, will host the Bills in the AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Kickoff for the NFC title game is set for 3:05 p.m. ET (12:05 p.m. PT) on Fox while the AFC championship will air at 6:40 p.m. ET (3:40 p.m. PT) on CBS. The winners of each contest will head to Tampa Bay for Super Bowl 55, which will take place on Feb. 7 and air on CBS.

Here's how you can watch all the playoff action live without cable.

How can I watch the NFL without cable?



You can stream the NFL regular season, no cable required, on any live-TV streaming service that carries channels with live games. Numerous such services offer broadcast networks like CBS, NBC and Fox as well as ESPN and the NFL Network.

Exact channels may also vary based on where you live, but the best services for NFL fans are YouTube TV and FuboTV. This is particularly true for this weekend where you will need CBS and Fox.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes all the channels NFL fans need: CBS, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

FuboTV costs $65 a month for its Family plan and includes CBS and Fox plus ESPN and the NFL Network. Click here to see which local channels you get.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $65 a month and includes CBS and Fox as well as ESPN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. The NFL Network is not available from this service.

AT&T TV's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes CBS and Fox as well as ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. You can read more on AT&T's merger of its AT&T TV and TV Now services here.

Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $30-a-month Blue plan and $30-a-month Orange plan, which forces NFL fans into a tricky choice or encourages them to spring for both at $45 a month. Sling Blue includes Fox plus the NFL Network while Sling Orange includes ESPN. Sling TV doesn't offer CBS, but its packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live.

CBS All Access costs $6 per month and will let you watch the games being broadcast on your local CBS station on Sundays if you live in one of these 206 markets where the service offers live TV. It makes for a good add-on for Sling TV subscribers, who don't get CBS.

All of the services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Finally, cord-cutters can receive free local CBS and Fox broadcasts using an over-the-air antenna.

Can I stream for free on my phone or tablet?

The Yahoo Sports and NFL apps will allow you to stream both games directly to your mobile device for free.

Where are games being played?

Teams play their games as scheduled in their respective home stadiums, which means Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs and Lambeau Field for the Packers.

Are fans allowed in?

Some teams allowed fans this season and some did not.

The Chiefs, for example, hosted their home opener on Sept. 10 with 15,895 fans in attendance, 21% of Arrowhead's capacity. The expectation is that the Chiefs will allow nearly 17,000 fans into Arrowhead this weekend, though good luck getting a ticket. In Green Bay, the Packers will reportedly sell about 6,500 tickets for this weekend's game.

Per the Tampa Bay Times, Super Bowl 55 will have 22,000 fans in the stands including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers.



