NFL Playoffs, Divisional Round: Who's playing, kickoff times, how to watch and more

The NFL Playoffs continue this weekend. After a wild Wild Card weekend, eight teams remain in the running for Super Bowl LIII. There are two games on Saturday and two more on Sunday. Here's how you can watch the games if you don't have cable.

Divisional Round schedule

Saturday, Jan. 12

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:35 p.m. ET (NBC)



Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox)



Sunday, Jan. 13

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots, 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS)



Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m. ET (Fox)



Streaming options

To watch the games, you'll need to to find a streaming service that not only offers three of the four major networks, but also a live feed and not just on-demand content. In many markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from your local networks. (Disclaimer: CNET is a division of CBS.)

DirectTV Now

DirectTV Now's basic, $40-a-month Live a Little package includes CBS, Fox and NBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live, local feeds in your zip code.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes CBS, Fox and NBC, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $45-a-month Access plan includes CBS, Fox and NBC. Use the PlayStation Vue Plans page to see if you can get a live feed where you live.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes CBS, Fox and NBC. Plug in your zip code on its channel lineup page to see what live, local networks are available where you live.

FuboTV

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that costs $40 for the first month before jumping up to $45 a month. It offers CBC, Fox and NBC. See what live, local networks it offers in your area.

Sling TV

Bad news, Charges and Patriots fans -- Sling TV doesn't offer CBS. Its $25-a-month Blue plan includes both NBC and Fox, but you'll need to check if you can watch a live, local feed in your area.

Streaming apps

You can use the apps from CBS, Fox and NBC to stream the games, but you will need to log in with your pay TV credentials.

If you are willing to watch on a phone or tablet and not screencast to your TV, then you can livestream all NFL playoff games including Super Bowl LIII with the NFL Mobile app or the Yahoo Sports app for free.

Free over-the-air TV

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV to watch games on the major networks.