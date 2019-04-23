NFL Draft 2019: How to watch live, when it starts, draft order and picks

Getty Images

The NFL draft might not have the pageantry of the Super Bowl or the anticipation leading up to Week 1, but for serious football fans it's the most important day of the off season.

The draft order is set and starts with the Arizona Cardinals on the clock. Will the diminutive yet electric Kyler Murray be the first overall pick? Where will Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock and the other quarterback prospects land? What will Jon Gruden and the Oakland (soon-to-be Las Vegas) Raiders do with their three first-round picks? Where will D.K. Metcalf and all his muscles end up? Is it possible that after years and years of high first-round picks -- if not the top pick -- the Cleveland Browns will not make a single pick in the first round?

These questions and more will be answered this week during the three-day spectacle that is the NFL draft. Here's how you can watch all of the picks being made.

Now playing: Watch this: How to cut the cord like a pro

When is the draft?

The NFL draft takes place over three days. Here's the schedule:

Round 1: Thursday, April 25, 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26, 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27, 12 p.m. ET

What's the order of the draft picks?

After the Arizona Cardinals, the San Francisco 49ers will pick, followed by the New York Jets, Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For the latest information about draft order and to find out where your team's picks come in the draft, check out CBS Sports' NFL Draft coverage.

Where is the draft?

After holding the draft for years at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the draft has been on the move as of late. This year, it will take place in Nashville, Tennessee.

How can I watch the draft live?

This year ABC will air all three days of the draft, and the same telecast will also air live on ESPN, ESPN2 and the NFL Network. If you have an over-the-air antenna hooked up to your TV and get your local ABC station, you can watch for free.

There's also a livestream on WatchESPN app or the NFL Mobile app (or ESPN.com or NFL.com). One caveat: You will need to prove you have a TV subscription (typically from a cable or satellite provider) that includes ESPN or the NFL Network in order to watch live on either app. If you don't have a login and you still want to stay on top of the draft as it unfolds, tune into CBS Sports HQ (note that CBS owns CNET) for ongoing coverage starting at 7 p.m. PT Thursday.

Cable TV cord cutters have a number of options to watch the draft via a live TV service, detailed below.

Note: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Sling TV ($25) Sling TV does not feature ABC, but its $25-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN and ESPN2, and the $25-a-month Blue plan includes NFL Network. You can bundle the Orange and Blue plans together for $40 to increase your draft viewing options. (The plans are currently discounted by 40 percent for the first three months.) See at Sling TV

PlayStation Vue ($45) PlayStation Vue's $45-a-month Access plan includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, and its $50-a-month Core plan adds NFL Network. You can see if a live feed of ABC is available in your area here. See at PlayStation Vue

Hulu with Live TV ($45) Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 but not NFL Network. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see if you get a live feed of ABC in your zip code. See at Hulu with Live TV

FuboTV ($45) FuboTV costs $45 per month and includes NFL Network but not ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. See at FuboTV

YouTube TV ($50) YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 but not NFL Network. Plug in your zip code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of ABC is available in your area. See at YouTube TV

DirecTV Now ($50) DirecTV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. Neither the Plus nor Max plan includes NFL Network.You can use its channel lookup tool to see if a live feed of ABC is available where you live. See at DirecTV Now

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime, and require a solid Internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Mentioned Above Hulu With Live TV $44 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.