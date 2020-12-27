NFL 2020: How to watch Colts vs. Steelers, Titans vs. Packers, RedZone and the rest of Week 16 without cable

Despite COVID-19 outbreaks that caused a handful of teams to adjust their schedules, the 2020 NFL season remains on track as we enter the final stretch of the regular season.

Week 16 has had a busy start. Alvin Kamara and the Saints ran all over the Vikings to open the week on Christmas Day, then Tom Brady and his Bucs dismantled the Lions and the Niners held off the Cardinals in the first two games of Saturday's triple-header. In the Saturday nightcap the Raiders' playoff hopes ended when they fell to the Dolphins.

A packed schedule of Sunday games is on tap today. Among the highlights: the Colts and Steelers at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on CBS, and the Rams taking on the Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT) on Fox. Sunday's fun concludes with another tasty looking game when the Titans head to Green Bay to battle the Packers on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT) on NBC.

Here's how you can watch all the action without cable.

Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

How can I watch the NFL without cable?

You can stream the 2020 NFL season, no cable required, on any live-TV streaming service that carries channels with live games. Numerous such services offer broadcast networks like CBS, NBC and Fox as well as ESPN, the NFL Network and NFL RedZone. Exact channels may also vary based on where you live, but the best services for NFL fans are YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Amazon Prime Video (accessible so long as you ) broadcast the Thursday Night Football games alongside Twitch and the Yahoo Sports or NFL apps. Fox and the NFL Network broadcast Thursday Night Football games as well. There is no Thursday Night Football in Week 17, but Amazon will stream the Jan. 10 AFC Wild Card game that airs on CBS.

Read more: NFL streaming: Best ways to watch the 2020 football season live without cable

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes all the channels NFL fans need: CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. There's also an option for RedZone for an extra $11 a month. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

FuboTV costs $65 a month for its Family plan and includes CBS, Fox and NBC plus ESPN and the NFL Network. An $11-a-month Sports Plus add-on will get you into the RedZone, and FuboTV will also stream the Fox Thursday Night Football games in 4K. Click here to see which local channels you get.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $65 a month and includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. The NFL Network and RedZone aren't available from this service.

AT&T TV basic, $60-a-month Plus package includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. The NFL Network and RedZone are not available.

Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $30-a-month Blue plan and $30-a-month Orange plan, which forces NFL fans into a tricky choice or encourages them to spring for both at $45 a month. Sling Blue includes the NFL Network, NBC and Fox as well as the option to add RedZone through the Sports Extra add-on for $10 per month. Sling Orange includes ESPN. Sling TV doesn't offer CBS, but its packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live.

CBS All Access costs $6 per month and will let you watch the games being broadcast on your local CBS station on Sundays if you live in one of these 206 markets where the service offers live TV. It makes for a good add-on for Sling TV subscribers, who don't get CBS.

All of the services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

As mentioned above, the NFL is continuing to stream games live on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch. Here's the remaining upcoming game for that platform:

Jan. 10: AFC Wild Card playoff game that also airs on CBS

Finally, cord-cutters can receive free local CBS, Fox and NBC broadcasts using an over-the-air antenna.

When did the NFL season start?

The NFL regular season began on Thursday, Sept. 10, with the Houston Texans visiting the Kansas City Chiefs.

Where are games being played?

Teams play their games as scheduled in their respective home stadiums.

Are fans allowed in?

Some teams allow fans and some do not.

The Chiefs, for example, hosted their home opener on Sept. 10 with 15,895 fans in attendance, 21% of Arrowhead's capacity.

Other teams, including the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears, hosted their respective home openers without fans in the stands in Week 2. This so far has been a team-by-team, city-by-city situation that is subject to change throughout the season.

What happened to the preseason?

The NFL canceled the entire 2020 preseason in July, with teams focusing on doing their own training camps to prepare for the upcoming season.

Which players are sitting out?



Like in other sports, a fair amount of NFL players have opted out of the 2020 season. Here are a few of the notable players not participating this year, with a larger list available at ESPN: