iOS 14.5 brings new Siri voices to your iPhone and iPad, and it's easy to make the switch

Siri is getting a makeover. Well, as much of a makeover as one can give a digital personal assistant. More specifically, Apple has changed Siri's voice in iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, which is currently available as a beta to developers and early adopters who sign up for the public beta program.

Also included in the upcoming update is the ability to unlock your Face ID-equipped iPhone while wearing a face mask (you'll need to have an Apple Watch for it to work), along with small tweaks in apps like Podcasts and Music. Here's what we know so far about new Apple Watch features in WatchOS 7.4.

If you've already signed up for the public beta so you can use the new face unlock feature, you'll have access to the new Siri voices after installing the latest beta update released on March 31. For those who want early access to the new features, you can sign up for the beta by visiting beta.apple.com from your iPhone. Make sure to create a backup of your iPhone before taking the plunge. The software is unfinished and there are occasional bugs and hiccups. If you want to go back to a stable version of iOS 14, you'll need to completely wipe and restore your device. Without a backup, you'll have to start all over.

Below, I'll show you how to access the new Siri voices in the beta, which should be the same process once iOS 14.5 is officially released. That said, Apple often changes features during the beta process. I'll keep an eye on it and update this post with any new changes.

Where to find Siri's new voices for iPhone and iPad

According to Apple, the first time you set up a new device you'll be asked which voice you want Siri to use. It's the first time Apple hasn't made a female voice the default for its digital assistant. If you're like me and don't plan on getting a new iPhone anytime soon, but you want to change Siri's voice after installing iOS 14.5, here's where you can find the option.

Open the Settings app, then go to Siri & Search > Siri Voice. Under the Voice section you'll find four different options. Voice 2 and Voice 3 are new, but to my ear all four sound more natural and realistic.

Tap each voice to hear a preview. Switching to a new voice will require your iPhone or iPad to download the necessary files to make the swap. You'll see Downloading… with a loading animation on each voice as you select it. Once the download is complete, your device will start using that voice going forward.

My pick out of the new bunch is Voice 3. It's a fun change from the standard female Siri voice I've used all these years.

The new voices are currently available in English, but I'd be surprised if Apple wasn't working on adding more languages, perhaps with iOS 15, which is expected to be announced at WWDC in June. In the meantime, make sure you soak in as much information about iOS 14 as possible. We have plenty of tips and tricks and hidden features for you to check out.