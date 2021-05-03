New Pokemon Snap: 5 rare shots you shouldn't miss

Nintendo/Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom

As New Pokemon Snap is out and officially in the wild, a cause of huge excitement for the vocal fans who have clamored for a sequel to the 1999 N64 original. Initial sales reports indicate the game is a hit, and one of my favorite things about New Pokemon Snap is just how substantial it is. There's detail packed into every crevice, which means a lot of Pokemon to capture -- and a lot of action you might just miss.

New Pokemon Snap doesn't just have rare Pokemon, it also has rare moments. The game has a star rating system, which ends up meaning there are four broad categories of photograph for each Pokemon, with one star being the most common behavior and four stars being the rarest. In addition, Professor Mirror and his generic anime assistants will give you challenges -- "I heard a Pokemon is playing a little game of hide-and-seek in the flower field. Let me know if you find it!" and similar -- which you'll be rewarded with frames, badges and other paraphernalia for completing.

This is an evolving list which currently contains discoveries for the Florio National Park, during both the day and the night (each level has a day and night variant, with new behaviors and different Pokemon). Some will complete challenges, others will earn high star rankings, and other still are just cool shots.

I'll be updating it throughout the week with Pokemon from different levels.

Pidgeot and Magikarp (Florio Nature Park, Day)

This one can be hard to time, but is totally awesome if you can. You'll need to have the stage at level 3 to snap it.

As you exit the forest area and enter the lakeside, Pidgeot will fly over and land in the center of the path. It'll then fly off and come around on your left, around the same time as Dodrio jumps onto the scene. Your job is to throw an fluffruit at Pidgeot, either when it's in the center of the path or when it's on the hill to your left. That'll cause it to fly off again, atop the big tree near Magikarp.

Once you see Pidgeot perched atop the tree, throw a fluffruit at Magikarp. Magikarp will flail in the air, which will catch Pidgeot's attention. The bird Pokemon will then swoop into the distance before circling back to snatch up Magikarp. It's extremely cool.

There are a few challenges here. First is hitting Pidgeot with an fluffruit, which isn't too hard but is not so easy that you'll get it each run through. The second, much bigger issue is timing when you throw the fluffruit at Magikarp. If you time it wrong, your vision will be obscured by grass. I also had an issue where the camera registered the shot as a photo of Ducklett, which is chilling in the background. Very annoying.

I found the best time to chuck fruit at Magikarp is when you're around the middle of the Bidoof-built bridge.

Emolga kills fruit

The first time you cruise through Florio Nature Park with the scanner, you'll be alerted to some charred fruit at the bottom of a tree in the second area. I thought it was Scorchbunny for sure, that little rascal. Surprise: It's Emolga.

To catch the electrical critter in the act, wait until it flies atop the tree branch ontop of the charred fruit. Then, chuck a fluffruit to lure Emolga to the ground. It'll jump down, examine the fluffruit and then electrify the hell out of it. Charred fruit? More like scorched Earth.

Don't mess with Wurmple

Flying Pokemon normally trump Bug Pokemon, but not in New Pokemon Snap they don't. One of the best shots you can get in Florio Nature Park is Wurmple spraying poison all over Tailow. If you do it right, you'll get that as part of a Westside Story-esque showdown between three Tailow and Wurmple.

As you roll by the bottom of the lake, around the area where you snapped the shot of Pidgeot snatching Magikarp, three Tailow will fly out of the bushes on the left. To get Wurmple's poison attack, you need to photograph at least one of these Tailow mid-flight. To get an even better shot, snap all three. That's harder than it sounds, since they're flying fast and you'll need to photograph each individually.

You'll pass a tree with sleeping Hoothoot inside, and then the showdown will be on your left. Wurmple versus Tailow. If you took shots of two flying Tailow, it'll be two Tailow and one Wurmple. Shoot all three flying Tailow and you'll get three on three. In either case, chuck an Illumina orb at Wurmple and it'll jump around and attack the aggressing Tailow with a poison attack.

A battle by moonlight

Wurmple and Tailow aren't the only Pokemon with beef in the Nature Park. Once you've got Level 3 of Florio Nature Park by Night unlocked, you can see a clash between two significantly more gnarly battlers: Heracross and Pinsir.

To get the goods, you'll have to start in the area with the glowing crystal bloom. If you've got this far, you know that you can scan the mound of dirt and Pinsir's horns/pincers will poke out. To get Pinsir fighting Heracross, you need to throw an Illumina orb at its horns, not fluffruit. If you flow fluffruit, you will get no dance of death.

Throw the Illumina orb at Pinsir and it'll jump out of its mound of dirt. Now, scan a few times. After three or four scans, Heracross will fall out of a tree. It'll land on its back and look embarrassed, while Pinsir walks over to give it a look. Then, as you make your way by the Hoothoot tree, you'll see Pinsir and Heracross square off.

Pikachu and friend

Can't we all just get along? Pikachu isn't about war, it's in the business of love. In the Illumina Spot course within Florio Nature Park, there's a secret Pikachu that you can induce to come out from hiding. If you do so, it'll come say hi to the Illumina Meganium and you can photograph the two icons being buds.

After the first crystal bloom, there's a moment where Meganium pauses and looks from side to side. The next area is an open field. On the right, you'll see a cliff wall. You can't see it, but there's a Pikachu up there. If you lob Fluffruit over the cliff, a Pikachu will plonk down.

As you can see, it's undaunted by the massive Pokemon literally flowing with power. Pikachu runs right up to Meganium, greeting it with a smile, which is a great sight for any aspiring photographers who happen to by cruising by.

Check back to this page throughout the week as I add rare shots from other levels.