Do you feel like you can relate to Goldilocks when it comes to finding the right mattress? You don't want one that's too firm, and a mattress that's too soft can be just as uncomfortable. When your mattress is too soft, it can lack the support that you need, which is a recipe for sleep disaster.

For some, the perfect mattress just does not exist – and that's OK. If you've found yourself with a new mattress that is pretty good, but is just not quite as firm you'd like, there are several things you can do (inexpensively) to make your mattress more firm.

Keep reading for several ideas you can try to make your soft mattress more firm and supportive.

Give it a solid surface

The first thing you can consider changing for a firmer mattress is the support structure. Do you have it on a boxspring? If so, consider the age and shape of the boxspring. If it's older and not as sturdy as it once was, this can cause the mattress to feel less supportive.

Also if you have a foam mattress, you may need to ditch the boxspring all together since some manufacturers recommend using a more flat and solid surface to support the foam mattress's weight.

Some other types of platforms you could try are a slat foundation, platform bed, or another foundation that is stable, solid and provides a more even surface than a bouncier boxspring.

You can also try placing a piece of plywood in between the bed foundation and the mattress, according to Nectar Sleep. This may be especially helpful with a foam mattress since they need a sturdier foundation.

Try a mattress topper

You may be familiar with plush mattress toppers that make your bed feel even softer, but there are plenty of mattress toppers that can do just the opposite. When it comes to choosing a topper that will make your bed more firm, you can generally find options made of either memory foam, latex or polyurethane.

You'll want to look for a topper that's 2 inches or more thick. You can also check the ILD (impression load deflection) if you're shopping for a latex topper. The ILD tells you how firm the mattress topper feels. The higher the number, the more dense and firm it will feel.

Turn down the thermostat in your bedroom

If you have a foam mattress and normally sleep in a warmer room, one thing you can try is cooling down the room. The cooler temperature can make your foam mattress feel firmer, since heat can soften the density of the foam. It'll also help you sleep a bit better.

Keep in mind that your body heat will also affect it some, but it can't hurt to try turning down the thermostat to see if it makes a difference for your mattress. Try cooling down your room at least a few hours before bed so that the room and mattress has enough time to cool down.