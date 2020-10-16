New Google Maps tool tells you how busy places are before you go. Here's how it works

Angela Lang/CNET

Google announced on Thursday that it expanded its "busyness" feature in the Google Maps app to show you live information on whether a place is crowded or empty. For example, if you're planning on going to the grocery store, you'll be able to see how many people are actually there.

This update comes in response to the coronavirus pandemic to help people know what to expect when heading to a public place. Google says it's expanded the feature to more outdoor areas, like beaches and parks, and essential places, like grocery stores, gas stations, laundromats and pharmacies.

Once the feature is available, you only need to open the Maps app on your Android or iPhone ( ) or navigate to Google Maps in your browser and move around on the map until you find where you want to go. The busyness information will appear on the map, so you don't need to search for a specific place to see how crowded it is. It'll say something like "Not busy," "Busier than usual," or "As busy as it gets." Google says this new Maps feature will roll out in the coming weeks.

