New capitol riot videos shown in Trump impeachment trial: Watch them here

Sarah Tew/CNET

The impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump continues, with prosecutors -- the Democratic impeachment managers -- headed into a third day of making their case. They have about 8 hours left before the defense is scheduled to begin. For two days, impeachment managers presented graphic videos to the Senate jurors, showing Trump urging his followers to march toward Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, followed by violence as rioters shouted obscenities and fought police officers in order to breach the Capitol and chanted for death or harm to come to notable figures.

On Wednesday, the impeachment managers presented never-before-released security camera footage of the Capitol attack. The clips were recorded in and around the Capitol and show the mob breaking into the building and surging through hallways in an attempt to find the House and Senate chambers, specific members of Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence. The footage also shows Pence and his family being rushed out of the Senate chamber to safety as the rioters were already inside the Capitol.

Here are the videos shown during the Trump impeachment trial.

Warning: These videos contain explicit language and disturbing scenes of violence.

Video from Tuesday

Video from Wednesday

