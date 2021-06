New Apple Hide My Email feature keeps spammers out of your inbox

Apple

Apple Event

At its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple unveiled a trio of new privacy-focused services for iCloud users under the name iCloud Plus, including a new way to boost the privacy of your email inbox and keep spam away.

Apple's new Hide My Email feature aims to reduce the amount of spam in your email inbox by letting you generate random email addresses when you fill out an online form or sign up for a website, so you don't always have to give out your real address.

Here's how Hide My Email works.

How Hide My Email protects you from spam

With Apple's new Hide My Email feature, you can generate random, unique email addresses when you need to provide your email address on a website. It will then forward mail to your actual inbox, while reducing the number of lists your legitimate email address appears on.

Hide My Email also allows you to create and delete as many addresses as needed at any time, giving you more control over who can contact you. This is similar to Sign In with Apple, which uses your iOS device to verify your credentials, instead of your social account logins, which could make you vulnerable to being tracked online.

Here's how it appears to work, based on the WWDC presentation: When you reach a field online where you need to enter your email, you can tap the field and tap Hide My Email. A box will pop up with a random email address, allowing you to add a note so you remember what you're using it for. When ready, tap Use. To manage these email addresses, go to iCloud > Hide My Email, and you can see a full list.

Hide My Email will be built directly into Safari, Mail and iCloud settings. It will arrive as part of the fall software update to iOS 15, iPadOS 15, MacOS Monterey and iCloud.com.

For more, check out how to download iOS 15 and iPadOS 15.