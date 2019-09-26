Jason Cipriani/CNET

Since its release, Apple Maps has gone from a laughable attempt at replacing Google Maps on the iPhone to a true mapping app that stands on its own. With iOS 13 and iPadOS, Apple has upped its Maps game by adding new features and tweaking the overall look.

You can now share your ETA with any contact in your phone, keeping them up to date on your exact ETA. There's also a new Look Around feature that is like Google Street View, but made by Apple.

Share your ETA

This has to be one of the more useful features added to Apple in recent memory. As of iOS 13.1, you can share your estimated time of arrival with a friend through SMS or iMessage when you're using Apple Maps navigation. Here's how:

Start Apple Maps navigation, getting turn-by-turn directions to a location. When viewing current directions, swipe up on the bottom of the area that displays your arrival time and shows the end button. Tap the Share ETA button. Select the contact or contacts you want to share with.

When Apple Maps sends a message, it will read something similar to this:

I started sharing my ETA with you in Apple Maps: arriving at Pepsi Center around 10:44 AM. I'll let you know if I'm running late.

Indeed, if you get slowed down by traffic, or take a detour, Apple Maps will send another message letting the person know you're running behind and the new estimated time of arrival.

From my testing, the threshold for triggering another alert is 5 minutes late. So, in the instance above, if my new arrival time was 10:49 a.m., Apple Maps would send another message with the new time.

When picking from the list of contacts, you may notice that some have an Apple Maps icon next to their name, instead of a Messages icon. Those contacts will receive an alert from Apple Maps that can be opened to view your route and exact location. I haven't figured out why some contacts have that feature, and others simply receive a text message. I've asked Apple to clarify how this works and will update this post as soon as I know more.

Perhaps the biggest change in Apple Maps is a new feature called Look Around. It's similar to Google's Street View, using photos to show you exactly what a location looks like and allowing you to move around the city streets. The only downside is that it's only available in one city right now.

Where can I use Look Around?

Look Around only works in San Francisco right now, but this is a feature that seems to get iPhone fans excited. Apple will add more cities in the future.

How do I use Look Around?

If you don't live in one of those cities, that's alright -- you can still check out Look Around. Here's how:

Open Apple Maps and zoom in on a city that has Look Around. Again, right now San Francisco is the only place you can use Look Around. I'm not complaining though, it's one of my favorite cities to visit. Zoom in to a specific area, or until you see a pair of binoculars show up in the top-right corner of the map; just below the location icon and the "i" button. Select the binoculars to open Look Around.

A window will pop-up, with a familiar Street View-like look. Expand Look Around to full-screen mode by tapping on the double-arrow icon.

You can swipe around in that window to change the direction of the photo, or tap on the street to move down the block (just like tapping on arrows in Street View). As you move around, you can tap on the name of a business to zoom in on the storefront and view its address, hours, phone number and website -- the same stuff you see when searching for a business in Maps.

These features join the already impressive list of additions Apple made to iOS 13. From a new Reminders app, to a new method for deleting apps on your iPhone and iPad -- there's a lot to learn.