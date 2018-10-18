A smart thermostat is only smart when it's connected to the internet. When your Nest Thermostat stops connecting to its companion app, its most useful features disappear.

You don't get your weekly and monthly reports to help monitor your energy usage, and you can't use the Nest app to adjust your thermostat when you're away from home.

If your Nest thermostat shows as offline in the Nest app, or keeps disconnecting on your own, here are some easy fixes.

Check Nest services

First, check that services are online with this tool. If there is an outage, it's on Nest's end, not yours.

Nest is up and running? Then the problem is coming from inside the house.

Give it a restart

The first thing to try, probably not surprisingly, is turning the thermostat off, then turning it on again. To do this, press the thermostat ring, then go to Settings > Reset > Restart > OK.

While you're waiting for your Nest to boot back up, go ahead and restart your router, too. Unplug it, wait for 30 seconds, and then plug it back in.

These fresh starts can update your thermostat and router settings so they "talk" to each other again. To see if it worked, sign into Nest Home and see if it says "Online" under the photo of your thermostat. If so, then it's fixed.

If it says "Offline," then we'll need to keep troubleshooting.

Check the batteries

If the Nest's battery level gets below 3.6V, it will stop connecting to your Wi-Fi. On the thermostat go to Settings > Technical Info > Power. The battery voltage should be the first number you see. If the voltage is above 3.6, you're good.

If the voltage is low, there may be a wiring problem and your Nest may not be charging properly. Unplug it from the wall, then plug it back in to see if that helps. If not, you may need to call in a professional to check your wiring.

Reset

If the batteries are fine, try resetting your router and your Nest. Here is a quick how-to on how to do a router reset. To reset your Nest, go to Settings > Reset > Network > Reset > Confirm. Now, go to Settings > Network and follow the onscreen directions to reconnect your Wi-Fi with your thermostat.

This step can take a while, but it usually solves any lingering problems.

