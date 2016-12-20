NES Classic is back at Best Buy today. Here's how to get it (updated)

Trying to get the NES Classic in time for Christmas or Hanukkah? This could be your last chance.

Best Buy says that it will have "limited quantities" of Nintendo's retro gaming console in stock today at 1,000 of its stores across the US.

According to the retailer's blog post:

"... the NES Classic Edition will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Just like on Black Friday, our stores will have a ticketing process for customers waiting in line. We will only pass out as many tickets as we have consoles available, and we'll have a limit of one per customer."

The same post notes that the Mini NES will not be available online at bestbuy.com.

(The good news? While you're waiting in line, you can keep yourself warm playing Super Mario Run on your phone.)

If you don't make it to Best Buy in time, it's worth checking out your local GameStop. According to Thrillist, the game retailer will have limited stock of the console in stores this week as well.

If you can't snag the NES, remember that Nintendo's 2DS handheld is more widely available -- and costs just $20 more.

Otherwise, you might want to keep that $60 under the mattress until March, and put it towards a shiny new Nintendo Switch instead.

Update, 8:38 a.m. PT: According to several reader comments (see below), the quest for an NES Classic continues to be a frustrating experience, with many locations reportedly sold out before dawn.