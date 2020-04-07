Need toilet paper and Clorox wipes? How to get in-stock alerts when you run low

Shara Tibken/CNET

Now that you're home more often than usual, you're running through way more toilet paper and soap than you used to as well. And when you make trips to the store hoping to find what you need, you've already missed out on the stock for the day. You've even shopped online to see if you'd have any luck, only to see "Sold Out" on every product you need. Stores are fast selling out of supplies such as disinfectant sprays and wipes, as people stock up to wait out quarantines due to the novel coronavirus. So how do you know when those products are in again? You set an alert with the store.

Or at least, you try to. At the moment, very few retailers provide an option to set up notifications when products are back in stock. It may be that stores are mostly selling these products in person, or just because the run on certain items has caused a temporary disruption in their usual delivery and supply.

We were able to find a few stores that'll let you know when items are back on shelves -- and many more that don't. Read on to set up product alerts and get notifications in your email.

Walmart

If a product, like Lysol spray, isn't available on Walmart.com, you'll see a note on the page that says Out of stock. Click the button next to it that says Get In-Stock Alert and enter your email address to be notified when Walmart receives a shipment.

Target

When Target runs out of a product on its website, you can press a button that says Notify me when it's back. Not every product will have that option, or at least that's what I found when I checked. Target's help page says, "Exclusions may apply for high demand or limited items," so the notification feature might not extend to products such as toilet paper and disinfectants.

B&H

If you're looking to install a security camera or need a laptop to work from home, B&H still has stock. But if the security cam or laptop you want is on back order, you can set an alert by clicking Request Stock Alert on the page and entering your email address. Then select Let Me Know.

Websites that help you find in-stock products

A website called NowInStock.net lets you see which stores have stock available for immediate purchase or preorder. The category is called Coronavirus Related Trackers and will show you items such as hand sanitizers, household cleaning products, toilet paper, thermometers and more. While it appears right now that most of the options are out of stock, the website's tracker updates every minute.

Another site, Supply Finder, checks inventory from Amazon, Target and Walmart to help you find items in stock. You can see where to find essentials like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and soap, tissues, paper towels, cleaning wipes, disposable gloves and more.

Stores that don't have in-stock alerts

These popular stores either didn't have the option to receive in-stock alerts, the products are available in-store only or the company says it doesn't know when the product will be restocked.

