CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Media Streamers

NBA Finals 2019: How to watch Warriors vs. Raptors Game 6 live tonight

The Golden State Warriors hope to force a Game 7. The Toronto Raptors can win it all. Tune in tonight to see who wins, no cable subscription required.

2019 NBA Finals - Game Five

Stephen Curry of the Warriors attempts a shot against the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals.

 Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors lead the Golden State Warriors three games to two, but let the possible series-clinching Game 5 slip away at home, blowing a six-point lead with less than 4 minutes to go. The NBA Finals shift back to Oakland for the last game ever at Oracle Arena (the team will open next season in their new digs across the bay in San Francisco). The Warriors will be back on their home court for Game 6 but will be without Kevin Durant, who went down with an Achilles injury

Can Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson continue their hot shooting and force a Game 7? Or will Kawhi Leonard lead the Raptors to the franchise's first NBA title?

Here's the cord cutter's guide to watching Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Now playing: Watch this: Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose...
2:44

Read more

When is Game 6 of the NBA Finals?

Game 6 is tonight -- Wednesday, June 12, at 9:00 p.m. ET. 

If needed, Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday, June 16, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

How can I watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals?

The NBA Finals are shown on ABC. WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN app have livestreams of the games, but you need to log in with a pay TV account. 

If you don't have a pay TV subscription, then you can watch the games with a live TV streaming service  like the ones listed below (Sling TV and FuboTV do not offer ABC). All of the services listed below carry a live, local feed of ABC, but not all of them necessarily carry it in your area. See the information on each service below for details.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. 

Hulu with Live TV ($45)

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes ABC. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which live, local channels are offered in your ZIP code. 

$45 at Hulu with Live TV

PlayStation Vue ($45)

PlayStation Vue's $45-a-month Access plan includes ABC. You can see if a live feed of ABC is available in your area here.

$45 at PlayStation Vue

YouTube TV ($50)

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of ABC is available in your area. 

$50 at YouTube TV

DirecTV Now ($50)

DirecTV Now's $50-a-month Plus package includes ABC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if a live feed of ABC is available where you live.

$50 at DirecTV Now

Originally published April 12.

Mentioned Above
Apple iPhone XS (64GB, space gray)
$999
See it
$999 Amazon
See It
$999 Best Buy
See It
$999 Sprint
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

Uber versus Lyft: Which one really saves you money?: We compare solo rides, shared rides and subscriptions.

6 steps to secure your Facebook account now: Are you really as safe as you could be?

Apple iPhone XS

Apple

Next Article: Google Stadia and Microsoft's Project xCloud: The game streaming dream was inside us all along