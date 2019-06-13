Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors lead the Golden State Warriors three games to two, but let the possible series-clinching Game 5 slip away at home, blowing a six-point lead with less than 4 minutes to go. The NBA Finals shift back to Oakland for the last game ever at Oracle Arena (the team will open next season in their new digs across the bay in San Francisco). The Warriors will be back on their home court for Game 6 but will be without Kevin Durant, who went down with an Achilles injury.

Can Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson continue their hot shooting and force a Game 7? Or will Kawhi Leonard lead the Raptors to the franchise's first NBA title?

Here's the cord cutter's guide to watching Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

When is Game 6 of the NBA Finals?

Game 6 is tonight -- Wednesday, June 12, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

If needed, Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday, June 16, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

How can I watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals?

The NBA Finals are shown on ABC. WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN app have livestreams of the games, but you need to log in with a pay TV account.

If you don't have a pay TV subscription, then you can watch the games with a live TV streaming service like the ones listed below (Sling TV and FuboTV do not offer ABC). All of the services listed below carry a live, local feed of ABC, but not all of them necessarily carry it in your area. See the information on each service below for details.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV Chromecast ( ) .

Chromecast . You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and PC browsers.

phones, tablets and PC browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Hulu with Live TV ($45) Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes ABC. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which live, local channels are offered in your ZIP code. $45 at Hulu with Live TV

PlayStation Vue ($45) PlayStation Vue's $45-a-month Access plan includes ABC. You can see if a live feed of ABC is available in your area here. $45 at PlayStation Vue

YouTube TV ($50) YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of ABC is available in your area. $50 at YouTube TV

DirecTV Now ($50) DirecTV Now's $50-a-month Plus package includes ABC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if a live feed of ABC is available where you live. $50 at DirecTV Now

