NBA Finals 2018: Start time, how to watch and more

Will the Warriors and Cavs meet for the fourth year in a row? Not if the Houston Rockets or Boston Celtics can help it. While the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets battle it out in the Western Conference Finals, and the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics duke it out in the East, it's not too early to look ahead to the NBA Finals and your options for watching the best-of-seven series that will crown this year's NBA champion.

NBA Finals 2018 schedule

Game 1: Thursday, May 31 at Warriors/Rockets, 9 p.m. ET



Thursday, May 31 at Warriors/Rockets, 9 p.m. ET Game 2 : Sunday, June 3 at Warriors/Rockets, 8 p.m. ET



: Sunday, June 3 at Warriors/Rockets, 8 p.m. ET Game 3: Wednesday, June 6 at Celtics/Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET



Wednesday, June 6 at Celtics/Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET Game 4: Friday, June 8 at Celtics/Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET



Friday, June 8 at Celtics/Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET Game 5*: Monday, June 11 at Warriors/Rockets, 9 p.m. ET



Monday, June 11 at Warriors/Rockets, 9 p.m. ET Game 6*: Thursday, June 14 at Celtics/Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET



Thursday, June 14 at Celtics/Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET Game 7*: Sunday, June 17 at Warriors/Rockets, 8 p.m. ET



*If necessary.

Broadcast TV

ABC will broadcast the NBA Finals, which you can access with a cable or satellite subscription, or for free with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few, cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas.

Online or streaming

WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN app will have live streams of the games. To stream the game with WatchESPN, you will need to log in with a pay TV account. If you don't a pay TV subscription, you can livestream the games with one of the big five live-TV streaming services if you live in the right market.

DirectTV Now

DirectTV Now's cheapest, $35-a-month Live a Little package includes ABC. Click here to check availability of live local channels in your area.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes ABC. Check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $40-a-month Access plan includes ABC. Channel lineups vary by region, so check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page.

Sling TV

You'll need to pay $5 extra a month for the Broadcast Extra package on top of Sling TV's $20-a-month Orange package to get ABC. Click here to see if you can get a live feed of ABC in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is currently available in dozens of major metro markets. It costs $40 a month and includes ABC. YouTube TV is also the first presenting sponsor of the NBA Finals.

In the meantime, fans can watch the Eastern Conference Finals on ESPN or WatchESPN, and the Western Conference Finals on TNT, TNTDrama.com or the TNT app.

