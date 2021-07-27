NBA Draft 2021: Start time, draft order and how to watch without cable

After last year's virtual draft, the 2021 NBA Draft will be held in person at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with fans in attendance and draftees walking across the stage. Both rounds of the NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, July 29.

The Detroit Pistons hold the top overall pick and are expected to pick Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham. Two more guards -- Jalen Green from the NBA's G League and Jalen Suggs from Gonzaga -- and big man Evan Mobley from USC are expected to be the next three picks.

Here's how you can watch the NBA Draft live without cable.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

When is the draft?

The NBA Draft takes place Thursday, July 29. It starts at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) and comprises two rounds of 30 picks each.

What is the draft order?

The Detroit Pistons won the NBA Draft lottery and have the first pick. Here's how the first 15 picks shape up:

1. Detroit Pistons

2. Houston Rockets

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

4. Toronto Raptors

5. Orlando Magic

6. Oklahoma City Thunder

7. Golden State Warriors (from Minnesota)

8. Orlando Magic (from Chicago)

9. Sacramento Kings

10. New Orleans Pelicans

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. San Antonio Spurs

13. Indiana Pacers

14. Golden State Warriors

15. Washington Wizards

How can I watch the draft on TV?

The first round of the draft will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN. The second round will be shown on ESPN only.

How can I stream the draft online?

You can livestream the draft on or the , but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes ESPN. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the NBA Draft with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN, and all but Sling TV offer ABC.

Alternatively, If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the first round of the draft on ABC on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ABC and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks, including ABC, are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes ABC and ESPN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV's Standard plan costs $65 a month and includes ABC and ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T Now's basic $70-a-month plan includes ABC and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.