After shutting down in March, the NBA resumed its season at the end of July and played through mid-October, with the Lakers emerging from the bubble in Orlando as the 2020 champions. Usually held at the conclusion of the playoffs in June, this year's NBA Draft was pushed back to November. With the draft finally here, fans can stop looking at mock drafts and start to see how their team will look when the 2021 season begins in December.

Here's how you can watch the NBA Draft live, whether or not you subscribe to cable TV.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

When is the draft?

The NBA Draft takes place today, Wednesday, Nov. 18. It starts at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) and comprises two rounds. Unlike past drafts with NBA prospects in awesome suits walking across the stage to shake the commissioner's hand as they're picked, this year's draft will be held virtually. Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum will announce selections live from ESPN's studios in Bristol, Connecticut.

What is the draft order?

The Minnesota Timberwolves won the NBA Draft lottery and have the first pick. Here's how the first 15 picks shape up:

1. Minnesota Timberwolves

2. Golden State Warriors

3. Charlotte Hornets

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Atlanta Hawks

7. Detroit Pistons

8. New York Knicks

9. Washington Wizards

10. Phoenix Suns

11. San Antonio Spurs

12. Sacramento Kings

13. New Orleans Pelicans

14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis)

15. Orlando Magic

How can I watch the draft on TV?

The draft will be broadcast on ESPN.

How can I stream the draft online?

You can livestream the draft on WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes ESPN. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the NBA Draft with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN. Read our Sling TV review.

AT&T Now's $55-a-month Plus package includes ESPN. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

FuboTV's Standard plan costs $60 a month and includes ESPN. Read our FuboTV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.