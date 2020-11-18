CNET también está disponible en español.

NBA Draft 2020: Start time, draft order and how to watch live today on ESPN without cable

Who will the Timberwolves select with the top pick? Who will the Warriors add to their potent lineup with the second pick? Will the Knicks finally get it right? Your NBA Draft questions will get answers today.

After shutting down in March, the NBA resumed its season at the end of July and played through mid-October, with the Lakers emerging from the bubble in Orlando as the 2020 champions. Usually held at the conclusion of the playoffs in June, this year's NBA Draft was pushed back to November. With the draft finally here, fans can stop looking at mock drafts and start to see how their team will look when the 2021 season begins in December.

Here's how you can watch the NBA Draft live, whether or not you subscribe to cable TV.

LaMelo Ball has a chance to be the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Other top prospects vying for that honor include Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and Onyeka Okongwu.

When is the draft?

The NBA Draft takes place today, Wednesday, Nov. 18. It starts at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) and comprises two rounds. Unlike past drafts with NBA prospects in awesome suits walking across the stage to shake the commissioner's hand as they're picked, this year's draft will be held virtually. Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum will announce selections live from ESPN's studios in Bristol, Connecticut. 

What is the draft order?

The Minnesota Timberwolves won the NBA Draft lottery and have the first pick. Here's how the first 15 picks shape up:

1. Minnesota Timberwolves
2. Golden State Warriors
3. Charlotte Hornets
4. Chicago Bulls
5. Cleveland Cavaliers
6. Atlanta Hawks
7. Detroit Pistons
8. New York Knicks
9. Washington Wizards
10. Phoenix Suns
11. San Antonio Spurs
12. Sacramento Kings
13. New Orleans Pelicans
14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis)
15. Orlando Magic

How can I watch the draft on TV?

The draft will be broadcast on ESPN.

How can I stream the draft online?

You can livestream the draft on WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes ESPN. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the NBA Draft with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN.

Sling TV

Carries ESPN for $30 a month

Sling TV's $30-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN. Read our Sling TV review.

See at Sling TV

Hulu with Live TV

Carries ESPN for $55 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month (the price increases to $65 in December) and includes ESPN. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu

AT&T TV Now

Carries ESPN for $55 a month

AT&T Now's $55-a-month Plus package includes ESPN. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

See at AT&T TV Now

FuboTV

Carries ESPN for $60 a month

FuboTV's Standard plan costs $60 a month and includes ESPN. Read our FuboTV review.

See at FuboTV

YouTube TV

Carries ESPN for $65 a month

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

