For many teams in the NBA, the future begins tonight. The 2019 NBA Draft will determine which franchises get the best new players coming into the league, including top college players Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett from Duke, Ja Morant from Murray State and De'Andre Hunter from Virginia. The New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks and other top lottery teams will have a chance to pick a future star.

Rosters for next season are already taking shape with trades before the draft, including the blockbuster that sent Anthony Davis from the Pelicans to the Los Angeles Lakers. Now the Pels have two top-five picks: no. 1 overall, widely expected to be Zion, and the fourth pick acquired from the Lakers. Other trades involving picks include the Grizzlies, who added the number 23 pick; the Atlanta Hawks, who added number 17; and the Detroit Pistons, who acquired number 30. Plenty of other trades are possible today too, right up to the draft itself.

When is the draft?

The NBA Draft takes place on Thursday, June 20. It starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and comprises two rounds.

Where is the draft?

The 2019 draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, home of the Brooklyn Nets.

What is the draft order?

The New Orleans Pelicans won the Zion Sweepstakes, er, NBA Draft lottery and have the first pick. And in the last few days, the aforementioned Anthony Davis trade, the multiteam Grizzlies deal and others have shuffled the order somewhat.

Here's how the first round shapes up so far:

New Orleans Pelicans Memphis Grizzlies New York Knicks New Orleans Pelicans (acquired from Lakers) Cleveland Cavaliers Phoenix Suns Chicago Bulls Atlanta Hawks Washington Wizards Atlanta Hawks Minnesota Timberwolves Charlotte Hornets Miami Heat Boston Celtics Detroit Pistons Orlando Magic Atlanta Hawks (acquired from Nets) Indiana Pacers San Antonio Spurs Boston Celtics Oklahoma City Thunder Boston Celtics Memphis Grizzlies (acquired from Jazz) Philadelphia 76ers Portland Trail Blazers Cleveland Cavaliers Brooklyn Nets Golden State Warriors San Antonio Spurs Detroit Pistons (acquired from Bucks)

How can I watch the draft on TV?

The draft will be broadcast on ESPN.

How can I stream the draft online?

You can livestream the draft on WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes ESPN. If you don't have a login and you still want to stay on top of the draft as it unfolds, tune into CBS Sports HQ (from our sister site) for live coverage thorough draft night.

Cord cutters have a number of options to watch the draft. You can livestream the draft with a live-TV streaming service. Each service offers a free, seven-day trial.

Sling TV Sling TV's $25-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN. $25.00 at Sling TV

Hulu with Live TV Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes ESPN. $45.00 at Hulu with Live TV

PlayStation Vue PlayStation Vue's cheapest, $45-a-month Access plan includes ESPN. $45.00 at PlayStation Vue

YouTube TV YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ESPN. $50.00 at YouTube TV

DirecTV Now DirecTV Now's cheapest, $50-a-month Plus package includes ESPN. $50.00 at DirecTV Now



