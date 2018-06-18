NBA Draft 2018: Start time, draft order, how to watch and more

Unless you are a fan of the Golden State Warriors, who won their second consecutive title (and third in the last four years), the NBA offseason is arguably more fun than the actual NBA season. Free agency and trade rumors abound, with LeBron James potentially leaving Cleveland for the second time and Kawhi Leonard wanting out of San Antonio.

The first domino to fall in terms of player movement, however, is the NBA Draft. Rosters for next season will start taking shape on Thursday night when the NBA holds its annual draft. We will find out where prized college prospects such as Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III and Trae Young will land along with Slovenian teenager and EuroLeague MVP Luka Doncic.

Here's how you can livestream the NBA Draft.

When is the draft?

The NBA Draft takes place on Thursday, June 21. It starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and comprises two rounds.

Where is the draft?

The 2018 draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, home of the Brooklyn Nets.

What is the draft order?

The Phoenix Suns won the NBA Draft lottery and have the first pick. Here's how the first round shapes up:

Phoenix Suns

Sacramento Kings

Atlanta Hawks

Memphis Grizzlies

Dallas Mavericks

Orlando Magic

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

New York Knicks

Philadelphia 76ers

Charlotte Hornets

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers

Denver Nuggets

Washington Wizards

Phoenix Suns

Milwaukee Bucks

San Antonio Spurs

Atlanta Hawks

Minnesota Timberwolves

Utah Jazz

Chicago Bulls

Indiana Pacers

Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers

Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors

Brooklyn Nets

Atlanta Hawks



How can I watch the draft on TV?

The draft will be broadcast on ESPN.

How can I stream the draft online?

You can livestream the draft on WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes ESPN. If you don't have a login and you still want to stay on top of the draft as it unfolds, tune into CBS Sports HQ (from our sister site) for live coverage thorough draft night.

Cord cutters have a number of options to watch the draft. You can livestream the draft with one of the big five live-TV streaming services. Each service offers a free, 7-day trial.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now's cheapest, $35-a-month Live a Little package includes ESPN.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes ESPN.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's cheapest, $40-a-month Access plan includes ESPN.

Sling TV

Sling TV's cheapest, $20-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes ESPN.