NBA All-Star Game 2020: How to watch the Rising Stars game without cable

Tonight's contest featuring the NBA's best young players is the first major event of this weekend's all-star festivities on TNT, and you can stream it live.

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks leads Team World against Team US in Friday night's Rising Stars showdown.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

After a wild trade deadline revamped a host of playoff contenders in the NBA, it's time to start focusing on the league's next big event: All-Star weekend. The showcase starts Friday in Chicago with the Rising Stars game, moving to the dunk contest and three-point shootout on All-Star Saturday Night and finally the main event, the 2020 All-Star game itself on Sunday. Every major event takes place on TNT but you don't need cable to watch. Live-TV streaming services starting at $15, with a free trial, will carry the action.

Before the dunk-a-thon and the star-studded All-Star game itself, things kick off Friday night at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET) with the Rising Stars game featuring the best NBA rookies and second-year players, as selected by the league's assistant coaches. The exhibition match pits players from the US versus foreign-born players, aka the World. Among the headliners for Team USA are young studs Zion Williamson, Kendrick Nunn, Ja Morant and all-star Trae Young. The World team, meanwhile, will feature the talents of Deandre Ayton, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett and all-star Luka Doncic. 

If you cut the cord and want to watch basketball's best all weekend, here's what you need to know.

NBA All-Star weekend schedule

Friday Feb. 14: The Rising Stars game starts at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET).

Saturday Feb. 15: All-Star Saturday night, which consists of The Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest, starts at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET).

Sunday, Feb. 16: The main event, the 2020 All-Star game itself, begins at at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET).

Online or streaming

You can livestream the Rising Stars game and all of the major NBA All-Star Game events on the TNT app, but you'll need to log in with a pay TV account. 

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription you can watch the game on TNT with a live-TV streaming service. Most such services, listed below, offer TNT live. 

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

  • You'll need a solid internet connection.
  • You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer such as a RokuFire TVApple TV or Chromecast
  • You can also watch on iPhones, Android phonestablets and computer browsers.
  • You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.
  • All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

AT&T Watch TV

AT&T Watch TV costs $15 per month and has TNT. Read CNET's AT&T Watch TV review.

Sling TV

Both of Sling TV's $30-a-month base packages, Sling TV Orange and Sling TV Blue, include TNT. Sling's current promotion lets current and previous subscribers get the first month for $5. Read CNET's Sling TV review.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes TNT. Read CNET's YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes TNT. Read CNET's Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes TNT. Read CNET's Fubo TV review.

AT&T Now

AT&T Now costs $65 per month and includes TNT. Read CNET's Fubo TV review.

