After a wild trade deadline revamped a host of playoff contenders in the NBA, it's time to start focusing on the league's next big event: All-Star weekend. The showcase starts Friday in Chicago with the Rising Stars game, moving to the dunk contest and three-point shootout on All-Star Saturday Night and finally the main event, the 2020 All-Star game itself on Sunday. Every major event takes place on TNT but you don't need cable to watch. Live-TV streaming services starting at $15, with a free trial, will carry the action.

Before the dunk-a-thon and the star-studded All-Star game itself, things kick off Friday night at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET) with the Rising Stars game featuring the best NBA rookies and second-year players, as selected by the league's assistant coaches. The exhibition match pits players from the US versus foreign-born players, aka the World. Among the headliners for Team USA are young studs Zion Williamson, Kendrick Nunn, Ja Morant and all-star Trae Young. The World team, meanwhile, will feature the talents of Deandre Ayton, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett and all-star Luka Doncic.

If you cut the cord and want to watch basketball's best all weekend, here's what you need to know.

NBA All-Star weekend schedule

Friday Feb. 14: The Rising Stars game starts at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET).

Saturday Feb. 15: All-Star Saturday night, which consists of The Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest, starts at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET).

Sunday, Feb. 16: The main event, the 2020 All-Star game itself, begins at at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET).

Online or streaming

You can livestream the Rising Stars game and all of the major NBA All-Star Game events on the TNT app, but you'll need to log in with a pay TV account.

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription you can watch the game on TNT with a live-TV streaming service. Most such services, listed below, offer TNT live.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer Roku, Fire TV Apple TV or Chromecast

Roku, Apple TV or You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and computer browsers.

phones, tablets and computer browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

