NBA All-Star Game 2020: How to watch Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron without cable

After a wild trade deadline revamped a host of playoff contenders in the NBA, it's time to start focusing on the league's next big event: All-Star weekend. The showcase starts Friday with the Rising Stars game, moving to the dunk contest and three-point shootout on All-Star Saturday Night and finally the main event, the 2020 All-Star game itself on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT. Every event takes place on TNT but you don't need cable to watch. Live-TV streaming services starting at $15, with a free trial, will carry the action.

2020's star-studded game will feature a squad drafted by leading vote-getter LeBron James against one picked by Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two teams ended up being an almost direct east-versus-west matchup, with Team LeBron featuring the talents of Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden and Team Giannis boasting the likes of Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam and Trae Young.

After the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others last month there is a new twist to this year's game. Each of the first three 12-minute quarters will have the score set to 0-0, with the winning side of each quarter receiving $100,000 per quarter for the Chicago-based charity of their choosing.

The total of the three quarters will then be tallied up, with a final "target score" then becoming 24 points on top of that total, and the first team to reach the target score winning the game. So if it's 100-95 to LeBron, if Team Giannis reaches 124 first they win the game. There's no set time for how long this extra period will last.

The NBA announced today a new format for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game that makes the outcome of every quarter count for charity. The changes include a new fourth-quarter format that will honor the late Kobe Bryant.



Full release: https://t.co/l6e25lgQCa pic.twitter.com/C3gDppTYiw — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2020

If you cut the cord and want to watch basketball's best this weekend, here's what you need to know.

NBA All-Star weekend schedule

Start time: The All-Star game takes place today, Sunday, Feb. 16, in Chicago, Illinois, starting at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on TNT.

The Rising Stars game airs at 9 p.m. ET Friday on TNT. The Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest air Saturday night on TNT starting at 8 p.m. ET.

NBA All-Star rosters

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers received the most fan votes among Western Conference teams, and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks got the most votes in the Eastern Conference. Here are the results of their All-Star draft.

Online or streaming

You can livestream the NBA All-Star Game on the TNT app, but you will need to log in with a pay TV account.

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription you can watch the game on TNT with a live-TV streaming service. Most such services, listed below, offer TNT live.

