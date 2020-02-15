NBA All-Star Game 2020: How to watch All-Star Saturday Night without cable

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NBA is going big in Chicago for its All-Star weekend, and the fun continues Saturday night. After the Rising Stars put on a show Friday, tonight features a host of individual competitions, including the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, MTN Dew 3-Point Contest and the big event, the AT&T Slam Dunk contest. Sunday night brings the finale to the weekend of basketball, with the 2020 All-Star game itself at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) on TNT.

All-Star Saturday Night kicks off Saturday night at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET), starting with the skills contest. Although every event is on TNT, you don't need cable to watch. Live-TV streaming services starting at $15, with a free trial, will carry the action.

If you cut the cord and want to watch basketball's best, here's what you need to know.

Now playing: Watch this: Nike's self-lacing sneaker will be worn in the NBA

NBA All-Star weekend schedule

Start time: All-Star Saturday Night airs at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) Saturday on TNT and feature the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest.

The All-Star game takes place Sunday, Feb. 16, in Chicago, starting at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) on TNT.

NBA Skills Challenge Participants

Participants include:

• Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

• Patrick Beverley, Los Angeles Clippers

• Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets

• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

• Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

• Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

• Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

• Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

3-Point Contest Participants

Participants include:

• Davis Bertans, Washington Wizards

• Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (replacing Damian Lillard)

• Devonte' Graham, Charlotte Hornets

• Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets

• Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

• Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

• Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

• Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Slam Dunk Contest participants

Participants include:

• Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee Bucks

• Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic

• Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers

• Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat

NBA All-Star rosters

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers received the most fan votes among Western Conference teams, and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks got the most votes in the Eastern Conference. Here are the results of their All-Star draft.

NBA

Online or streaming

You can livestream the NBA All-Star Game on the TNT app, but you will need to log in with a pay TV account.

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription you can watch the game on TNT with a live-TV streaming service. Most such services, listed below, offer TNT live.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer Roku, Fire TV Apple TV or Chromecast

Roku, Apple TV or You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and computer browsers.

phones, tablets and computer browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

AT&T Watch TV costs $15 per month and has TNT. Read CNET's AT&T Watch TV review.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes TNT. Read CNET's YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes TNT. Read CNET's Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes TNT. Read CNET's Fubo TV review.