NBA All-Star Game 2019: How to watch Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron

After some lackluster games devoid of defense, the NBA last year shelved the traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference matchup for its All-Star game and instead let the leading vote-getter in each conference pick the teams, playground style. This year, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the captains and selected the teams. If you cut the cord and want to watch basketball's best this weekend, here's what you need to know.

NBA All-Star weekend schedule

The All-Star game takes place on Sunday, Feb. 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina, but there's fun to be had and viewed the evening prior.

On Saturday, Feb. 16 you can watch the Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest starting at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on TNT.

On Sunday, the All-Star game gets underway at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on both TNT and TBS.

NBA All-Star rosters

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers received the most fan votes among Western Conference teams, and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks got the most votes in the Eastern Conference. Here are the results of their All-Star draft.

Online or streaming

You can livestream the NBA All-Star Game on the TBS app or TNT app, but you will need to log in with a pay TV account. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can livestream it with a live-TV streaming service if you live in the right market.

The above streaming services offer a free, seven-day trial.