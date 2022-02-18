National Drink Wine Day: All the Deals You Can Get Today

Sarah Tew/CNET

Hey, wine lovers -- did you know it's National Drink Wine Day? Feb. 18 means you have a reason to savor that glass of rose or Pinot today. But it also means there are several deals you can take advantage of.

While we didn't find any free bottles or glasses of wine, there are some good savings on wine boxes and bottles of wine -- and some will end tonight. We'll update this story as we find more deals.

Firstleaf wine box

When you can get six bottles of wine for under $4 each, you know it's a good deal. Right now through StackSocial, you can get six bottles of wine for $20. Normally it's around $80 per box. Once you pay for it, you'll receive a code to redeem your six bottles on Firstleaf's website.

Total Wine

Total Wine has several deals going on right now. If you buy six bottles of wine, you'll get 10% off. Also, you can get your order delivered free if you spend at least $20.

Beaulieu Vineyards

If you've never shopped with Beaulieu Vineyards, you can get 25% off your first purchase, plus $10 shipping with code Take25.

You can also shop the up to 50% off wine bottle sale for deals -- even better, you can still use that 25% off code.

Sterling Vineyards

If you're new to Sterling Vineyards, you can get 30% off your first order and $10 shipping when you use code Take30.

Stags' Leap Winery

Stags' Leap Winery also has a deal for new customers. You can get 25% off your first purchase and $10 shipping with code Take25.

There's also a 40% off sale you can shop and you can still use the discount code.

Beringer Wines

New to Beringer wines? You can get 30% off your first order, as well as $10 shipping by using code Take30. Plus, it's still running its Valentine's Day sale for up to 50% off and your discount code still applies to these wines.

For more deals, check out the best Presidents Day sales available now.