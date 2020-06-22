NASCAR is back: How to watch the Geico 500 at Talladega today without cable

Getty Images

NASCAR returned to the track more than a month ago after suspending its season in March as the coronavirus spread. It ran several races before empty grandstands but today's Geico 500 will be the second with fans in the stands. The venue is famed Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR's longest and fastest oval track. Originally scheduled to take place Sunday, the race was delayed due to weather. It will be run today, Monday June 22.

OFFICIAL: Due to rain, NASCAR Cup Series racing at Talladega has been postponed. See you tomorrow at 3p ET on FOX! pic.twitter.com/SqLwD8i1bR — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 21, 2020

NASCAR's return comes amid its decision to ban Confederate flags in the wake of George Floyd's death and the Black Lives Matter protests, a move that drew criticism from some of its longtime fans. On Sunday a plane flew over Talladega flying a Confederate flag with a "Defund NASCAR" banner, while later that afternoon a noose was found in the garage of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in the Cup series and an outspoken supporter of the BLM movement. NASCAR released a statement saying it was "angry and outraged" at the noose incident and is currently investigating.

How to watch NASCAR without cable

NASCAR has reorganized its race schedule for the rest of the season. You can view the full NASCAR schedule here, and these are the next five races:

June 22: Talladega Superspeedway at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on Fox

Talladega Superspeedway at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on Fox June 28: Pocono Raceway at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on NBCSN

Pocono Raceway at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on NBCSN July 5: Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on NBC

Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on NBC July 12: Kentucky Speedway at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT) on FS1

Kentucky Speedway at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT) on FS1 July 19: Texas Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on NBCSN

This Sunday, the Cup Series heads to Talladega for the Geico 500. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on Fox and the Fox Sports app.

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the race with one of the live TV services below. After this Sunday's race, the rest of the NASCAR season will be shown mostly on NBC and NBCSN. The good news for race fans is that all three channels are available on each streaming service. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox and NBC in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes Fox, NBC and NBCSN. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox, NBC and NBCSN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes Fox, NBC and NBCSN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes Fox, NBC and NBCSN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T Now's $55-a-month Plus package includes Fox, NBC and NBCSN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive guide.

Read more: The best racing wheels and pedals for iRacing and your budget