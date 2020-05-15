NASCAR is back: How to watch Sunday's race without cable

Shawn Gritzmacher



NASCAR is gassing up the tanks and warming up the tires. After suspending its season two months ago and racing in simulators to pass the time, NASCAR is set to return to the track on Sunday at the Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR is one of the first sports to return, but Sunday's race will look and operate differently than before the coronavirus outbreak. There will be no qualifying or practice before the race, and no fans will be in attendance. In addition, teams will be limited to 16 people, who must pass temperature screenings and wear face masks. (Because NASCAR is never shy about using any blank surface as an advertising opportunity, don't be surprised to see ads on face masks worn by race personnel on Sunday.)

How to watch NASCAR without cable

NASCAR has reorganized its race schedule and announced races through the third week in June.

May 17: Darlington Raceway at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on Fox

May 31: Bristol Motor Speedway at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on FS1

June 7: Atlanta Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on Fox

June 14: Homestead–Miami Speedway at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on Fox

June 21: Talladega Superspeedway at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on Fox

This Sunday's race at Darlington is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on Fox and the Fox Sports app. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the race with one of the live TV services below. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area. I've also included information about FS1 if you are planning ahead and want to watch next Sunday's race at Bristol.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes Fox and FS1. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox and FS1. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes Fox and FS1. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes Fox and FS1. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T Now's $55-a-month Plus package includes Fox and FS1. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive guide.