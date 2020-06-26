NASCAR doubleheader: How to watch the races at Pocono without cable

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR returned to the track more than a month ago after suspending its season in March as the coronavirus spread. This weekend, NASCAR will hold a Cup Series doubleheader at the Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, known as NASCAR's "tricky triangle." The Pocono 325 will be run on Saturday, and then drivers will be back behind the wheel the very next day for Sunday's Pocono 350.

NASCAR's return comes amid its decision to ban Confederate flags in the wake of George Floyd's death and the Black Lives Matter protests, a move that drew criticism from some of its longtime fans. At last week's race, a plane flew over Talladega flying a Confederate flag with a "Defund NASCAR" banner, while later that afternoon a noose was found in the garage of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in the Cup series and an outspoken supporter of the BLM movement. After investigating, the FBI determined that Wallace was not the target of a hate crime and the noose had been used as a garage door pull since last fall. In a sign of solidarity, the other drives and pit crew members at Talladega joined together to push Wallace's car to the starting line.

After a noose was found in his garage stall last night, @NASCAR drivers show their support for @BubbaWallace at Talladega. #IStandWIthBubba pic.twitter.com/uFlxmP27qa — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 22, 2020

NASCAR has reorganized its race schedule for the rest of the season. You can view the full NASCAR schedule here, and these are races scheduled through July:

June 27: Pocono Raceway at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on Fox

Pocono Raceway at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on Fox June 28: Pocono Raceway at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on FS1

Pocono Raceway at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on FS1 July 5: Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on NBC

Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on NBC July 12: Kentucky Speedway at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT) on FS1

Kentucky Speedway at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT) on FS1 July 15: Bristol Motor Speedway at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on FS1

Bristol Motor Speedway at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on FS1 July 19: Texas Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on NBCSN

Texas Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on NBCSN July 23: Kansas Speedway at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on NBCSN

This weekend, the Cup Series heads to Pennsylvania for a double dip of Cup racing with the Pocono 325 on Saturday and the Pocono 350 on Sunday. Saturday's race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on Fox and Sunday's race gets underway at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on FS1.

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the race with one of the live TV services below. Aside from this weekend's races and two races in July on FS1, the rest of the NASCAR season will be shown on NBC and NBCSN. The good news for race fans is that all four channels are available on each streaming service. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox and NBC in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T Now's $55-a-month Plus package includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive guide.

