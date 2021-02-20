NASCAR 2021: How to watch the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona without cable

After opening the 2021 NASCAR season last week with the running of the Daytona 500, drivers will stick around in Daytona Beach for the second race of the year but move to the road course for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253. Chase Elliott earned the pole position for Sunday's race, where he'll start next to Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell. Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick round out the top-five starting positions for the 40-car field.

The O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona starts Sunday at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on Fox. Here's how you can watch the race on the road course at the famed Daytona International Speedway.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

How to watch NASCAR without cable

The O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 will be broadcast on Fox. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the race with a live-TV service. The good news for race fans is that Fox is available on each streaming service. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the race broadcast on Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling's $35-a-month Blue package offers Fox but only in a handful of areas. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV's Family plan costs $65 a month and includes Fox. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T TV's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes Fox. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.