NASCAR 2021: How to watch the Drydene 400 without cable

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Delaware this week for the Drydene 400. The action at the Dover International Speedway starts Sunday at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) on FS1.

Martin Truex Jr. won last week and has earned the pole position for Sunday's race. He'll start next to Denny Hamlin in the first row. William Byron, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch round out the top six starting positions for the 37-car field.

Here's how you can watch the Drydene 400 without cable.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

How to watch NASCAR without cable

NASCAR races are broadcast on either Fox, FS1, NBC or NBCSN. The Drydene 400 will be shown on FS1. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the race with a live-TV service. The good news for race fans is that Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN are available on each streaming service. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox and NBC in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch races broadcast on Fox and NBC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling's $35-a-month Blue package offers Fox, FS1 and NBCSN but carries Fox and NBC in only a handful of areas. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV's Family plan costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T TV's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.