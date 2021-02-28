NASCAR 2021: How to watch the Dixie Vodka 400 today without cable

After spending the first two weeks of the 2021 NASCAR season in Daytona Beach for the Daytona 500 and a race on Daytona's road course, drivers will head down the Florida coast to the Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Dixie Vodka 400 for this weekend's race. Denny Hamlin earned the pole position for Sunday's race, where he'll start next to Joey Logano. Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch round out the top five starting positions for the 38-car field.

The Dixie Vodka 400 starts Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on Fox. Here's how you can watch the race without cable.

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

How to watch NASCAR without cable

The Dixie Vodka 400 will be broadcast on Fox. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the race with a live-TV service. The good news for race fans is that Fox is available on each streaming service. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the race broadcast on Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling's $35-a-month Blue package offers Fox but only in a handful of areas. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV's Family plan costs $65 a month and includes Fox. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T TV's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes Fox. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.