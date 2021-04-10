Prince Philip dies Amazon union vote Voyagers review T-Mobile's Home Internet service Elon Musk's Neuralink monkey Pong Child tax credit 2021 calculator
NASCAR 2021: How to watch the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 today without cable

You don't need cable TV to watch the racin' and rubbin' Saturday night on FS1.

NASCAR heads to Martinsville, Virginia this weekend to race under the lights on the shortest track on the Cup Series tour. The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 starts Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on Fox. 

Fresh off his win two weeks ago, Joey Logano nabbed the pole position for Saturday night's race, where he'll start next to Denny Hamlin. William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott round out the top five starting positions for the 37-car field.

Here's how you can watch the race at the Martinsville Speedway -- aka The Paperclip -- without cable.

Martinsville

Lit paperclip: NASCAR will race under the lights on Saturday night at the Martinsville Speedway for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on FS1.

 Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

How to watch NASCAR without cable

NASCAR races are broadcast on either Fox or FS1. The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 will be shown on FS1. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the race with a live-TV service. The good news for race fans is that Fox and FS1 are available on each streaming service. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch races broadcast on Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling TV

Carries Fox and FS1 for $35

Sling's $35-a-month Blue package offers Fox and FS1 but carries Fox in only a handful of areas.

Read our Sling TV review.

 

See at Sling TV

YouTube TV

Carries Fox and FS1 for $65

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox and FS1. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Read our YouTube TV review.

 

See at YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV

Carries Fox and FS1 for $65

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox and FS1. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

 

See at Hulu with Live TV

FuboTV

Carries Fox and FS1 for $65

FuboTV's Family plan costs $65 a month and includes Fox and FS1. Click here to see which local channels you get.

Read our FuboTV review.

 

See at FuboTV

AT&T TV

Carries Fox and FS1 for $70

AT&T TV's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes Fox and FS1. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Read our AT&T TV review.

 

See at AT&T TV

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.

