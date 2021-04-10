NASCAR 2021: How to watch the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 today without cable

NASCAR heads to Martinsville, Virginia this weekend to race under the lights on the shortest track on the Cup Series tour. The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 starts Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on Fox.

Fresh off his win two weeks ago, Joey Logano nabbed the pole position for Saturday night's race, where he'll start next to Denny Hamlin. William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott round out the top five starting positions for the 37-car field.

Here's how you can watch the race at the Martinsville Speedway -- aka The Paperclip -- without cable.

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

How to watch NASCAR without cable

NASCAR races are broadcast on either Fox or FS1. The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 will be shown on FS1. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the race with a live-TV service. The good news for race fans is that Fox and FS1 are available on each streaming service. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch races broadcast on Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling's $35-a-month Blue package offers Fox and FS1 but carries Fox in only a handful of areas. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox and FS1. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox and FS1. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV's Family plan costs $65 a month and includes Fox and FS1. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T TV's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes Fox and FS1. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.