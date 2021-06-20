NASCAR 2021: How to watch the Ally 400 today without cable

The NASCAR returns to Music City for the first time in ten years for the Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway. Sunday's race around the 1.33 mile oval will be the first Cup Series race ever there. The action starts Sunday at 12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET) on NBCSN.

Here's how you can watch the Ally 400 without cable.

Jason Smith/Getty Images

How to watch NASCAR without cable

NASCAR races are broadcast on either Fox, FS1, NBC or NBCSN. The Ally 400 will be shown on NBCSN. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the race with a live-TV service. The good news for race fans is that Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN are available on each streaming service. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox and NBC in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch races broadcast on Fox and NBC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling's $35-a-month Blue package offers Fox, FS1 and NBCSN but carries Fox and NBC in only a handful of areas. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV's Family plan costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T TV's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes Fox, FS1, NBC and NBCSN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.