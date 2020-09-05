Mulan 2020 is now on Disney Plus. What you have to do to watch the remake tonight

Walt Disney Studios

Disney's new live-action version of Mulan is now streaming on Disney Plus, but you'll need more than just a subscription to watch the hotly anticipated film. Disney's remake of the animated 1998 hit will cost you an extra $30 on top of your new or existing subscription. Keep scrolling for all the details you need to know to watch.

If you don't want to shell out an extra $30 fee, Mulan will be available for free to all Disney Plus subscribers starting Dec. 4, but that's a three-month wait for fans, many of whom have been excitedly waiting to check out the update to this time-honored warrior tale about personal grit, family bonds and overcoming impossible odds.

Both Disney films are based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan and follow a young woman in China who poses as a man in order to take her father's place in the war against the Huns. In the live-action film, helmed by director Niki Caro, Yifei Liu plays the title role. Unlike the G-rated animated musical, Mulan for 2020 is rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and is a more realistic telling. Critics have described the new film as exciting, vibrant and emotional.

You can't watch Mulan on Disney Plus for free today

To watch Mulan on Disney Plus between now and Dec. 3, you need to have a subscription and pay an additional $30 to rent the movie. You can use the payment card you have on file, or pay with a different card. On Dec. 4, the movie will be released to all Disney Plus Subscribers to watch at no additional charge.

What if I want to watch Mulan more than once?

As long as you maintain your Disney Plus subscription, you'll have to pay $30 only once to watch the film as many times as you like. If you cancel your subscription and decide to reactivate it, you'll still have access to Mulan.

How can I purchase Mulan on Disney Plus?

It's impossible to miss Mulan on the page or in the app. Click Get Premier Access and you'll be asked to pay with the card on file or with a different form of payment.

Can I download Mulan to watch offline?

Disney Plus currently lets you download all of its shows and movies to watch offline. Mulan has all the same product features that other titles on Disney Plus do, so it's also available for download.

