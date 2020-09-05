Mulan 2020 is now on Disney Plus. What you have to do to watch the remake this weekend

Walt Disney Studios

Disney's new live-action version of Mulan is now streaming on Disney Plus, but you will need more than just a subscription to watch the new film. The highly anticipated remake of the animated 1998 Disney hit will cost you an extra $30. Keep scrolling for all the details you need to know to watch.

Mulan will be available for free to all Disney Plus subscribers starting Dec. 4, but that's a three-month wait for fans, many of whom have been excitedly waiting to check out this live-action update about the honored warrior who joined the Chinese army to save her ailing father.

Both Disney films are based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan and follow a young woman in China who poses as a man in order to take her father's place in the war against the Huns. In the live-action film, helmed by director Niki Caro, Yifei Liu plays the title role. Unlike the G-rated animated musical, Mulan for 2020 is rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and is a more realistic telling. Critics have described the new film as exciting, vibrant and emotional.

You can't watch Mulan on Disney Plus for free today

To watch Mulan on Disney Plus between now and Dec. 3, you need to have a subscription and pay an additional $30 to rent the movie. You'll use the payment card you have on file or will have the option to pay with a different card. On Dec. 4, the movie will be released to all Disney Plus Subscribers to watch at no additional charge.

Will I only have to pay to watch Mulan once?

As long as you maintain your Disney Plus subscription, you will only have to pay $30 once to watch the film as many times as you like. If you cancel your subscription and decide to reactivate it, you'll still have access to Mulan.

There are three basic ways to subscribe:



: If you want to prepay for a year of Disney Plus, this option gets your monthly fee down to $5.83.

: Normally, it costs about $18 to get this triple shot of Disney-owned online services. But ordering them as a bundle saves you $5 a month.

How can I purchase Mulan on Disney Plus?

It's impossible to miss Mulan on the page or in the app. Clicking "Get Premier Access" will ask you to pay with the card on file or with a different form of payment.

Can I download Mulan to watch offline?

Disney Plus currently lets you download all of its shows and movies to watch offline. Mulan has all the same product features that other titles on Disney Plus do, so it's also available for download.

This story is updated often.