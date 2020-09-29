Since reviewing the new Motorola Razr in September, I've been asked two questions more than any other. The first is: How is the new Razr different from the one that came out in February? The new one has a refined build and design, support for 5G, 2020 specs, new cameras and a bunch of useful enhancements to the external display. The second question I get is: When can I buy one? You can preorder the new Motorola Razr starting Oct. 2 and receive $200 to $700 off for a limited time.
The new Razr will be available unlocked for $200 off at Motorola, Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo, no contract needed. But T-Mobile and AT&T sweeten the deal further with even steeper discounts.
At AT&T, if you trade in an eligible device, get an unlimited data plan and purchase the Razr on a monthly installment plan, you can get some truly huge discounts. Port your number and service over to AT&T, and get the Razr for half off and pay just $700. If you're an existing AT&T customer, add a line to get a $400 discount or upgrade your phone to get up to $300 off.
It's worth noting that AT&T is the only carrier that will carry the Liquid Mercury color Razr. It's the same color as the original Motorola Razr V3 from 2004.
T-Mobile is also doing a $700 discount in the form of 24 monthly bill credits. You have to activate a new line and trade-in an eligible device. If you don't add a new line but just trade in a phone, you can still get $400 off the Razr.
Discuss: Motorola Razr preorders start Oct. 2 with discounts up to $700 off
