Motorola Edge Plus launch event: When and how to watch the unveiling

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Motorola is gearing up to launch its new flagship phone. The company announced it will host an online-only launch event on Wednesday, at which the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge Plus are widely expected to be announced. If so, it'll mark the first time in years that the Chicago-based company has launched a flagship phone (with the exception of the foldable Motorola Razr phone) after mostly rolling out affordable devices. It comes on the heels of Motorola's release of the new budget-friendly Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power smartphones in the US.

It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/jH2NcdBTxG — motorolaus (@MotorolaUS) April 13, 2020

When is the Motorola Edge event?

Date: Wednesday, April 22

Time:

9 a.m. PT

12 p.m. ET

5 p.m UK

How can I watch the event live?

Apart from the date and time, Motorola hasn't shared further details about how to watch the event, but you can probably follow along on its YouTube channel or Twitter account. If you're interested in Motorola's new marquee line, keep an eye out for reviews coming up from CNET's Patrick Holland.

What do we know about the Motorola announcements so far?

Ever since Motorola's original launch plans at Mobile World Congress were derailed by the coronavirus, there have been a flood of leaks about the Motorola Edge Plus. According to a recent report from XDA Developers, the phone will feature a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 5,000-mAh battery, and either 8GB or 12GB RAM. We're expecting curved edges (as shown on the Motorola teaser video above) to feature on a 6.7-inch display. As for the camera system, rumors point to a 108-megapixel main rear sensor along with wide-angle and telephoto sensors on the phone's rear.

In March, noted leaker Evan Blass shared images of the purported Motorola Edge Plus, which show a hole-punch selfie camera and a headphone jack. The base phone called the Motorola Edge, is speculated to have a Snapdragon 765 chip with 6GB RAM. It's not clear how much either of the phones will cost, nor who will carry it, but there's talk about it going exclusively to Verizon.

Correction 9:47 a.m. PT: An earlier version of this article listed the event as happening on Tuesday. This has been corrected to Wednesday, April 22.

