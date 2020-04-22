Motorola announces $1000 Edge Plus to compete against Galaxy S20

Sarah Tew/CNET

Motorola announced its latest flagship phone, the Edge Plus during an online event Wednesday. Though the company is known for its popular budget line of G-series phones (for instance, it just announced the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power earlier), Motorola packed high-end specs to its Edge Plus, poising it to compete with Samsung's Galaxy S20. This includes a 108-megapixel camera, 5G and a 90Hz display. In the US, the Edge Plus is a Verizon exclusive. For more information, check out CNET's hands-on of the Edge Plus and its Motorola Edge counterpart. What follows below is our original post about how to watch the Motorola event.

It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/jH2NcdBTxG — motorolaus (@MotorolaUS) April 13, 2020

When is the Motorola Edge event?

Date: Wednesday, April 22

Time:

9 a.m. PT

12 p.m. ET

5 p.m UK

How can I watch the event live?

Apart from the date and time, Motorola hasn't shared further details about how to watch the event, but you can probably follow along on its YouTube channel or Twitter account. If you're interested in Motorola's new marquee line, keep an eye out for reviews coming up from CNET's Patrick Holland.

What do we know about the Motorola announcements so far?

Ever since Motorola's original launch plans at Mobile World Congress were derailed by the coronavirus, there have been a flood of leaks about the Motorola Edge Plus. According to a recent report from XDA Developers, the phone will feature a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 5,000-mAh battery, and either 8GB or 12GB RAM. We're expecting curved edges (as shown on the Motorola teaser video above) to feature on a 6.7-inch display. As for the camera system, rumors point to a 108-megapixel main rear sensor along with wide-angle and telephoto sensors on the phone's rear.

In March, noted leaker Evan Blass shared images of the purported Motorola Edge Plus, which show a hole-punch selfie camera and a headphone jack. The base phone called the Motorola Edge, is speculated to have a Snapdragon 765 chip with 6GB RAM. It's not clear how much either of the phones will cost, nor who will carry it, but there's talk about it going exclusively to Verizon.

Correction 9:47 a.m. PT: An earlier version of this article listed the event as happening on Tuesday. This has been corrected to Wednesday, April 22.

