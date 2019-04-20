Most badass Galaxy S10 wallpapers: Black hole, Darth Vader, Simpsons and more

The Galaxy S10 phones have company. Samsung finally showed off its Galaxy Fold, a foldable phone that has two displays. There's the main display on the outside, and a much larger display when you open the phone.
Unfortunately, it's already having problems, so Galaxy S10 fans who have been lusting after the Fold might start feeling thankful for what they do have. Your Galaxy S10 might not bend down the middle, but you can still dress it up with your favorite characters, from Bender, the robot from Futurama, Baymax, the lovable robot from Big Hero 6 and Darth Vader and R2-D2 ($55 at Amazon) of Star Wars fame. Scroll through the best of the bunch below. (Step-by-step instructions on how to install these Galaxy S10 wallpapers are at the end.)
1. Black hole photographed by the Event Horizon Telescope (Download wallpaper)
You can't get more epic than this first image of a black hole. Hat tip: Redditor u/Biturgi.
2. Darth Vader (Download wallpaper)
Darth Vader, perhaps the most iconic Star Wars villain, glares out at you from a darkened helmet.
3. R2-D2 (Download wallpaper)
It appears that R2-D2, the helpful droid from Star Wars, peeps at you with his robot eye.
4. Star Wars BB-8 ($54 at Amazon) droid (Download wallpaper)
The Star Wars BB-8 droid accompanies you, like it did with Poe Dameron.
5. The Death Star from Star Wars (Download wallpaper)
The Death Star from Star Wars sits in the corner of your phone, ready to destroy.
6. Big Hero 6 (Download wallpaper)
Baymax from Big Hero 6 waves at you, ready to become your new best friend.
7. Bender from Futurama (Download wallpaper)
Bender from Futurama struts toward you while staring at you with his robot eyes.
8. Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc. (Download wallpaper)
Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc. attempts to scar you when you turn on your phone.
9. Minion (Download wallpaper)
The Minion is ready to be your sidekick and take on the day (or the world).
10. Wall-E (Download wallpaper)
Wall-E searches for life on Earth while looking at you.
11. Iron Man (Download wallpaper)
Iron Man uses your phone camera to shoot beams from his hands.
12. Stay Puft Marshmallow Man (Download wallpaper)
The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters stares ahead with a menacing look.
13. Thor eye patch (Download wallpaper)
Thor gazes at you with his eye patch on.
14. Simpsons doughnut (Download wallpaper)
The iconic doughnut from The Simpsons is hanging around your camera.
15. Air Jordan (Download wallpaper)
Michael Jordan's infamous Air Jordan Jumpman slam dunks on your camera.
16. Mars Rover (Download wallpaper)
The Mars Rover looks to you for a mission.
How to set wallpaper on the Galaxy S10
To change your wallpaper on the Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus ($961 at Amazon) to one of the images above, follow these steps:
Open the web link to the wallpaper
Tap and hold down on the image until a menu pops up
Tap "Download image"
Click the home button
Tap and hold down on a blank spot on the home screen until a menu pops up
Tap Wallpapers
Tap Gallery
Tap the image you just downloaded
Tap "Home and lock screens"
Tap "Set as wallpaper"
Tap the home button and take a look at your new wallpaper
That's it! Hope you enjoy your new Galaxy S10 wallpaper. Remember, you can swap them out all you like.
Originally posted March 19.
