Most badass Galaxy S10 wallpapers: Black hole, Darth Vader, Simpsons and more

The best (or at least most entertaining) backdrops for your new Samsung phone.

Angela Lang/CNET

The Galaxy S10 phones have company. Samsung finally showed off its Galaxy Fold, a foldable phone that has two displays. There's the main display on the outside, and a much larger display when you open the phone.

Unfortunately, it's already having problems, so Galaxy S10 fans who have been lusting after the Fold might start feeling thankful for what they do have. Your Galaxy S10 might not bend down the middle, but you can still dress it up with your favorite characters, from Bender, the robot from Futurama, Baymax, the lovable robot from Big Hero 6 and Darth Vader and R2-D2 ($55 at Amazon) of Star Wars fame. Scroll through the best of the bunch below. (Step-by-step instructions on how to install these Galaxy S10 wallpapers are at the end.)

Now playing: Watch this: Black hole seen in real life for the first time
2:56

Read also: 5 Galaxy S10 features you're going to love most 

1. Black hole photographed by the Event Horizon Telescope (Download wallpaper)

You can't get more epic than this first image of a black hole. Hat tip: Redditor u/Biturgi.

black-hole-wallpaper-2

Become one with astrophysics history.

 Angela Lang/CNET

2. Darth Vader (Download wallpaper)

Darth Vader, perhaps the most iconic Star Wars villain, glares out at you from a darkened helmet. 

Darth Vader

Darth Vader

 Angela Lang/CNET

3. R2-D2 (Download wallpaper)

It appears that R2-D2, the helpful droid from Star Wars, peeps at you with his robot eye.

R2D2

R2-D2

 Angela Lang/CNET

4. Star Wars BB-8 ($54 at Amazon) droid (Download wallpaper)

The Star Wars BB-8 droid accompanies you, like it did with Poe Dameron.

Star Wars BB8 Droid

Star Wars BB-8 droid

 Angela Lang/CNET

5. The Death Star from Star Wars (Download wallpaper)

The Death Star from Star Wars sits in the corner of your phone, ready to destroy.

The Death Star from Star Wars

The Death Star from Star Wars

 Angela Lang/CNET

6. Big Hero 6 (Download wallpaper)

Baymax from Big Hero 6 waves at you, ready to become your new best friend.

Big Hero 6

Big Hero 6

 Angela Lang/CNET

7. Bender from Futurama (Download wallpaper)

Bender from Futurama struts toward you while staring at you with his robot eyes.

Bender from Futurama

Bender from Futurama

 Jason Hiner/CNET

8. Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc. (Download wallpaper)

Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc. attempts to scar you when you turn on your phone.

Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc.

Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc.

 Angela Lang/CNET

9. Minion (Download wallpaper)

The Minion is ready to be your sidekick and take on the day (or the world).

Minion

Minion

 Jason Hiner/CNET

10. Wall-E (Download wallpaper)

Wall-E searches for life on Earth while looking at you.

Wall-E

Wall-E

 Angela Lang/CNET

11. Iron Man (Download wallpaper)

Iron Man uses your phone camera to shoot beams from his hands. 

Iron Man

Iron Man

 Angela Lang/CNET

12. Stay Puft Marshmallow Man (Download wallpaper)

The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters stares ahead with a menacing look.

Stay Puft Marshmallow Man

Stay Puft Marshmallow Man

 Angela Lang/CNET

13. Thor eye patch (Download wallpaper)

Thor gazes at you with his eye patch on.

Thor

Thor

 Angela Lang/CNET

14. Simpsons doughnut (Download wallpaper)

The iconic doughnut from The Simpsons is hanging around your camera.

Simpson's Donut Hole

Simpsons doughnut hole

 Angela Lang/CNET

15. Air Jordan (Download wallpaper)

Michael Jordan's infamous Air Jordan Jumpman slam dunks on your camera.

Air Jordan

Air Jordan

 Angela Lang/CNET

16. Mars Rover (Download wallpaper)

The Mars Rover looks to you for a mission.

Mars Rover

Mars Rover

 Angela Lang/CNET

How to set wallpaper on the Galaxy S10

To change your wallpaper on the Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus ($961 at Amazon) to one of the images above, follow these steps:

  1. Open the web link to the wallpaper

  2. Tap and hold down on the image until a menu pops up

  3. Tap "Download image"

  4. Click the home button

  5. Tap and hold down on a blank spot on the home screen until a menu pops up

  6. Tap Wallpapers

  7. Tap Gallery

  8. Tap the image you just downloaded

  9. Tap "Home and lock screens"

  10. Tap "Set as wallpaper"

  11. Tap the home button and take a look at your new wallpaper

That's it! Hope you enjoy your new Galaxy S10 wallpaper. Remember, you can swap them out all you like.

Originally posted March 19.

