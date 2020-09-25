More PS5 preorders coming soon, says Sony: Check inventory at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop and more

The PS5 has already proven a must-have gift this holiday season, and it hasn't even hit stores yet. The next-generation Sony gaming console will arrive on Nov. 12 in two versions: a $400 digital-only version and a $500 model with Blu-ray. (If you have good broadband and don't have a need for optical discs -- used games, Blu-ray movies, old PS4 games -- we recommend you go with the $400 one.) But after most retailers jumped the gun and started taking online preorders a day early, the resulting traffic crashed websites like they were being hit with denial-of-service attacks. Near-instantaneous sellouts disappointed a lot of gamers.

Sony took to Twitter for damage control on Sept. 19, apologizing for the preorder snafu and assuring customers that it "will release more PS5 consoles for preorder." Furthermore, the company pledged "more PS5s will be available through the end of the year." Following through on the pledge, another wave of preorder inventory arrived on Sept. 25, but predictably, it too sold out in short order.

At the moment, there are no consoles available for preorder anywhere, though there are still some accessories (like the new DualSense Wireless Controller) that you can reserve. Will we see a preorder wave 3? Probably, and we'll let you know about it as soon as details emerge.

In the meantime, we've aggregated the preorder pages for major retailers below, so you can easily browse the status of their inventory at any given time. Feel free to click through the links below -- maybe you'll get lucky.

If you're an Xbox fan, the $300 Xbox Series S and $500 Xbox Series X are slated to hit stores on Nov. 10, two days before the PS5, though we are unaware of any more planned preorder opportunities before the big day. This story is updated frequently.

Walmart is sold out of preorders too. The controller is still available, though: Preorder the DualSense Wireless Controller for $70

Sony was letting users register here for the opportunity to preorder a PS5, but since Thursday night, the page has said, "Registration is now closed."

