More PS5 preorders coming soon, says Sony: Check inventory at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop and more

The PS5 is already proving itself to be the must-have gift this holiday season. The next-generation Sony gaming console will hit stores on Nov. 12 in two versions: a $400 digital-only version and $500 model with Blu-ray. (If you have good broadband and don't have a need for optical discs -- used games, Blu-ray movies, old PS4 games -- go with the $400 one.) But after most retailers jumped the gun and started taking online preorders a day early, the resulting traffic from enthusiastic fans crashed websites like they were being hit with denial-of-service attacks. The result was instantaneous sellouts, and a lot of disappointed gamers.

Walmart delivered an additional round of preorders the following night (Sept. 17) at 6 p.m. PT, only for those to sell out in under a minute. And even if you're lucky enough to snag a preorder, you may not receive your shiny new PS5 on launch day. Amazon recently emailed some of the first wave of PS5 shoppers that they "may not receive this item on the day it is released due to high demand."

On Saturday, Sept. 19, Sony acknowledged the obvious: In a tweet, the company apologized for the preorder snafus, and said it "will release more PS5 consoles for preorder." Furthermore, the company pledged "more PS5s will be available through the end of the year."

Right now, we can't find any consoles available for preorder, though there are still some accessories (like the new DualSense Wireless Controller) that you can easily reserve. In the meantime, we've aggregated the preorder pages for major retailers below, so that you can easily browse the status of their inventory at any given time. Feel free to click through the links below -- maybe you'll get lucky.

Walmart is sold out of preorders too. The controller is still available, though: Preorder the DualSense Wireless Controller for $70

Sony was letting users register here for the opportunity to preorder a PS5, but as of Thursday night, the page says "Registration is now closed."

