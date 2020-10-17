MLB playoffs 2020: Astros vs. Rays, Braves vs. Dodgers and how to watch ALCS Game 7, NLCS today without cable

After a shortened regular season marked by multiple COVID-19 outbreaks, an expanded Wild Card round and the move to a bubble format similar to the NBA and NHL for the back half of its postseason, the end is in sight for Major League Baseball in 2020. And in the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros today, a World Series berth comes down to a single winner-take-all game.

The Rays are on the verge of an epic postseason collapse. After going up 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, Tampa Bay lost the next three games to Houston. The Astros are only the second team in MLB history -- after the 2004 Boston Red Sox -- to overcome a 3-0 series deficit, and a win today would award the scandal-plagued club its third pennant and trip to the World Series in the last four years. The decisive ALCS Game 7 is scheduled for today, Saturday Oct. 17, at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:40 p.m. PT) on TBS.

Before that, however, the National League Championship Series between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers will produce either its own World Series contender or another Game 7. Last night the Dodgers avoided elimination by beating the Braves 7-4 and will have to win again today to stay alive, while an Atlanta victory would give the franchise its first pennant since 1999. The NLCS Game 6 starts today at 4:30 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on FS1.

Read on to find out how to watch both games, as well as the rest of the League Championship Series and the World Series, without cable.

What's the schedule for the rest of the postseason?



ALCS schedule:

NLCS schedule:

*If necessary.

The 2020 World Series begins Tuesday, Oct. 20 and will be broadcast on Fox.

How can I watch the MLB playoffs without cable?



You don't need cable or satellite TV to watch the MLB postseason. All of the channels that show playoff games are offered on most major live TV streaming services, and all of them offer Fox for the World Series. Not every service carries your local Fox station, however, so check the links below to make sure it's available in your area.

If you just want to watch the World Series on Fox, you can do so with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes all three channels required to watch the rest of postseason baseball. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $55-a-month Plus package includes all three postseason channels. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes all three postseason channels. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Sling offers Fox only in a handful of areas. Otherwise its $45-a-month Blue/Orange package includes all the postseason baseball channels. Read our Sling TV review.

FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes Fox and FS1 for the NLCS and World Series, but not TBS for the ALCS. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Other ways to watch postseason baseball online

MLB.TV is great for watching out-of-market baseball games during the regular season, but it's less useful for tuning into baseball's postseason because you must be a subscriber to a participating pay TV provider. The list is short and can be found here. If you are a subscriber to one of the pay TV providers listed, the MLB.TV Postseason Package will run you $25. To sweeten the deal, the Postseason Package includes spring training games next year.

Another option if you're a cable subscriber is using the Fox Sports Go app. Unlike the MLB.com At Bat, you can watch the World Series for free -- well, for no more than you're already paying for cable. The Fox Sports Go app works with iOS devices, Android devices and the Amazon Kindle Fire as well as with Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku and Xbox. You can also access Fox Sports Go from a computer.

You can use the free Watch TBS app or TBS.com to watch the ALDS and ALCS but you'll need to prove you pay for cable. The TBS app works with the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku platforms.

