MLB playoffs 2020: Astros vs. Rays and how to watch ALCS Game 1 tonight without cable

After an expanded Wild Card round that included 16 teams with the eight higher seeds hosting best-of-three series, Major League Baseball has moved to a bubble format similar to the NBA playoffs for the remainder of its postseason. Now twelve of those teams have been eliminated and it's time for the league championship series. The ALCS between the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros starts tonight at Petco Field in San Diego. The NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves begins tomorrow night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas -- which will also host the World Series.

The Rays dispatched the New York Yankees in five games and now face the Astros for the first time in ALCS history. Fresh off their sign-stealing scandal the Astros were the only team to make the playoffs with a losing record, but could still get their second trip to the World Series in the last two years. Tampa Bay took the top seed in the American League and hopes to ride strong pitching to the Fall Classic.

Blake Snell will start for the Rays tonight against Framber Valdez for the Astros. Game 1 of the ALCS is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on TBS, and you don't need cable to watch.

Read more: NFL streaming: How to watch the 2020 football season without cable

Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images

What's the schedule for the rest of the postseason?



The American League Championship Series between the Astros and Rays starts on Sunday, Oct. 11. The National League Championship Series between the Braves and Dodgers begins on Monday, Oct. 12.

Here's the schedule as announced so far.

ALCS schedule:

Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on TBS

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 12, 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on TBS

Game 3: Oct. 13 on TBS (time TBD)

Game 4: Oct. 14 on TBS (time TBD)

*Game 5: Oct. 15 on TBS (time TBD)

*Game 6: Oct. 16 on TBS (time TBD)

*Game 7: Oct. 17 on TBS (time TBD)

NLCS schedule:

Game 1: Monday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on Fox

Game 2: Oct. 13 on Fox or FS1 (time TBD)

Game 3: Oct. 14 on Fox or FS1 (time TBD)

Game 4: Oct. 15 on Fox or FS1 (time TBD)

*Game 5: Oct. 16 on Fox or FS1 (time TBD)

*Game 6: Oct. 17 on Fox or FS1 (time TBD)

*Game 7: Oct. 18 on Fox or FS1 (time TBD)

*If necessary

The 2020 World Series begins Tuesday, Oct 20 and will be broadcast on Fox.

How can I watch the MLB playoffs without cable?



You don't need cable or satellite TV to watch the MLB postseason. All of the channels that show playoff games are offered on most major live TV streaming services, and all of them offer Fox for the World Series. Not every service carries your local Fox station, however, so check the links below to make sure it's available in your area.

If you just want to watch the World Series on Fox, you can do so with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes all four channels required to watch the rest of postseason baseball. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $55-a-month Plus package includes all of the postseason baseball channels except MLB Network, which is part of the $110-per-month Choice package. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

Sling offers Fox only in a handful of areas. Otherwise its $45-a-month Blue/Orange package includes all the postseason baseball channels except for MLB Network. To get MLB Network, you must spring for the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes all of the postseason baseball channels except MLB Network. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes all of the postseason baseball channels except TBS. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Other ways to watch postseason baseball online

MLB.TV is great for watching out-of-market baseball games during the regular season, but it's less useful for tuning into baseball's postseason because you must be a subscriber to a participating pay TV provider. The list is short and can be found here. If you are a subscriber to one of the pay TV providers listed, the MLB.TV Postseason Package will run you $25. To sweeten the deal, the Postseason Package includes spring training games next year.

Another option if you're a cable subscriber is using the Fox Sports Go app. Unlike the MLB.com At Bat, you can watch the World Series for free -- well, for no more than you're already paying for cable. The Fox Sports Go app works with iOS devices, Android devices and the Amazon Kindle Fire as well as with Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku and Xbox. You can also access Fox Sports Go from a computer.

You can use the free Watch TBS app or TBS.com to watch the ALDS and ALCS but you'll need to prove you pay for cable. The TBS app works with the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku platforms.

More home entertainment advice