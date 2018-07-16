MLB Home Run Derby: How to watch, when it starts and more

The Home Run Derby is arguably more exciting that the All-Star Game itself. After all, who doesn't like to see Major League Baseball hitters looking like a group of 12-year-olds in the backyard playing Wiffle Ball, one trying to hit the ball farther than the next? Here's what you need to know to livestream the 2018 MLB Home Run Derby.

Who's in the Derby this year?

Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals leads the field of eight and will act as host in Nationals Park in Washington DC. The other seven sluggers will be making their Derby debuts. They are:

Jesus Aguilar, Milwaukee Brewers



Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs



Alex Bregman, Houston Astros



Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves



Rhys Hoskins, Philadelphia Phillies



Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers



Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs



The eight players will compete in a single-elimination bracket:

MLB

How can I watch the Derby on TV?

The Home Run Derby will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on ESPN.

How can I stream the Derby online?

You can livestream the Derby on WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes ESPN. Cord cutters have a number of options to watch the Derby. You can livestream it with one of the big five live-TV streaming services. Each service offers a free, 7-day trial to get you through both the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

DirectTV Now

DirectTV Now's cheapest, $35-a-month Live a Little package includes ESPN.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes ESPN.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's cheapest, $40-a-month Access plan includes ESPN.

Sling TV

Sling TV's cheapest, $20-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes ESPN.

For more, find out how to stream the 2018 MLB All-Star Game.

