We have reached the midway point of the 2019 MLB regular season. As is their time-honored tradition, Major League Baseball's biggest star players will take a break from the daily grind of the 162-game marathon for a few days to participate in the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby.

This year, the All-Star festivities will take place in Cleveland. The Home Run Derby was last night, and the All-Star Game is tonight. After the show Vlad Guerrero Jr., Joc Pederson and Pete Alonso put on in the Derby (Best. Derby. Ever.), hopefully there are more fireworks in store for the All-Star Game this evening.

Here's how cord cutters can watch all of the All-Star action.

How can I watch on TV?

The first pitch of the MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET tonight -- Tuesday July 10. The game will be broadcast on Fox.

Who are the starters for the MLB All-Star Game?

For the National League, the starters are:

Willson Contreras, C (Cubs)

Freddie Freeman, 1B (Braves)

Ketel Marte, 2B (Diamondbacks)

Nolan Arenado, 3B (Rockies)

Javier Báez, SS (Cubs)

Christian Yelich, OF (Brewers)

Cody Bellinger, OF (Dodgers)

Ronald Acuña Jr., OF (Braves)

For the American League, the starters are:

Gary Sánches, C (Yankees)

Carlos Santana, 1B (Indians)

DJ LeMahieu, 2B (Yankees)

Alex Bregman, 3B (Astros)

Jorge Polanco, SS (Twins)

Mike Trout, OF (Angels)

George Springer, OF (Astros)

Michael Brantley, OF (Astros)

J.D. Martinez, DH (Red Sox)

Which other players got picked for the All-Star Game?

You can see the full MLB All-Star Game rosters here, including reserves and pitchers.

How can I watch if I don't have cable?

You can livestream the All-Star Game on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app, but you will need to prove you have a pay TV subscription.

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, then you can watch with a live-TV streaming service but will need to make sure you can get a live feed for the All-Star Game. In some markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from Fox and the other local networks.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection.

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or Chromecast.

You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones, tablets and PC browsers.

You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue plan includes Fox. Click here to see if you live in a market that offers Fox. (The plans are currently discounted by 40 percent for the first month.)

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which live, local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

PlayStation Vue's cheapest $50-a-month Access plan includes Fox. You can see if a live feed of Fox is available in your area here.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of Fox is available in your area.

DirecTV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes Fox. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if a live feed of Fox is available where you live.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes Fox. Click here to see if you live in a market that offers Fox.

