Missed the solar eclipse? Here are the next 10

Monday marked the first total solar eclipse to cross the US from coast to coast in 99 years. You might have heard from many that it's a once in a lifetime event, that you'll never see a total eclipse ever again. But that's not necessarily true.

If you missed yesterday's total solar eclipse, don't worry. Here are the next 10 happening around the globe.

The next 10 total solar eclipses

Total solar eclipses are rare, sure. But they do happen every couple of years. The problem is, they rarely happen near you and the vast majority of the path of totality usually lands over the open ocean.

That doesn't mean, however, that you'll never see another total solar eclipse in your lifetime. If you really want to experience one, there are several happening over the next few decades. In fact, there's another happening in about two years, but you'll have to travel to South America (or the middle of the Pacific Ocean) to see it.

Ten more will happen in the next 14 years, and one of those will be hitting the US in 2024.

July 2, 2019

The maximum duration of the total eclipse will be 4 minutes, 32 seconds over the Pacific Ocean and, at its maximum, the path of totality for this eclipse will be 124 miles (200 kilometers) wide. It will pass over La Serena, Chile, as well as Junín, Buenos Aires and San Juan in Argentina. A partial eclipse will be visible as far north as Nicaragua.

Dec. 14, 2020

At its maximum, this total eclipse will last for 2 minutes, 10 seconds towards the central point of its path. Much of this eclipse will take part over the South Pacific and South Atlantic. It will pass over Temuco, Chile and Valcheta, Argentina. A partial eclipse will be visible as far north as Ecuador and Recife, Brazil.

Dec. 4, 2021

The path of totality for this eclipse falls over Antarctica, the Southern Ocean and the South Atlantic. The total eclipse will last 1 minute, 54 seconds at its maximum. A partial eclipse will be visible from Stellenbosch in South Africa, Melbourne in Australia, the Southland of New Zealand and the Falkland Islands.

April 20, 2023

Lasting 1 minute, 16 seconds at the center of its path, the path of totality for this eclipse will pass over Exmouth and Barrow Island, Australia, much of the eastern half of Timor-Leste and Modan, West Papua, Indonesia. A partial eclipse can be viewed from southern Japan, all of Taiwan and as far south as parts of northern New Zealand.

April 8, 2024

Lasting a maximum of 4 minutes, 28 seconds, this is the next major total eclipse that will hit North America.

The path of totality first hits Mexico in Mazatlán, followed by Durango, Torreón and Piedras Negras. In the US, the path of totality will pass over:

San Antonio and Dallas

Little Rock, Arkansas

Indianapolis

Dayton, Toledo and Cleveland, Ohio

Erie, Pennsylvania

Buffalo and Rochester, New York

Montpelier, Vermont

Caribou, Maine

In Canada, the total eclipse will be visible in St. Thomas and Kingston in Ontario, Montreal, and Fredericton and Miramichi in New Brunswick. It will also pass over much of Newfoundland, ending in the North Atlantic. A partial eclipse will be visible as far north as northern Greenland and all of Norway, and as far south as Panama.

Aug. 12, 2026

The maximum total eclipse will last 2 minutes, 18 seconds, and the path of totality will start in northern Russia. The total eclipse will be visible through much of the Northeast Greenland National Park and Reykjavik, Iceland. It makes landfall again in A Coruña, Spain, while also passing over lucky Spaniards in León, Valladolid, Guadalajara, Zaragoza and Palma. A partial eclipse will be visible as far away as Lynchburg, Virginia.

Aug. 2, 2027

Lasting a whopping 6 minutes, 23 seconds at its maximum, this total solar eclipse will be visible in:

Tangier, Morocco

Málaga, Spain

Gibraltar

Sfax and Gafsa, Tunisia

Oran, Algeria

Benghazi, Libya

Siwa Oasis, Egypt

Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Sana'a, Yemen

Bosaso, Somalia

A partial eclipse will be visible as far north as Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Finland, and as far south as Madagascar.

July 22, 2028

This eclipse will last up to 5 minutes, 10 seconds and the path of totality will pass over Drysdale River National Park in Australia, as well as Davenport Ranges National Park. In Australia, the path of totality will hit Kununurra, Sandover, Tennant Creek, Mudgee, Pennant Hills, Canterbury and Sydney. It will also pass over Queenstown and Dunedin, New Zealand. It will be visible as a partial eclipse as far north as Myanmar.

Nov. 25, 2030

Lasting 3 minutes, 44 seconds, this total eclipse will pass over Africa, hitting cities such as: Windhoek, Namibia, Tsabong, Botswana, Schweitzer-Reneke and Durban, South Africa. In Australia, the path of totality passes over Streaky Bay, Baird Bay, Lake Fromme, Tibooburra, Currawinya National Park and Surat.

Nov. 14, 2031

This eclipse will mostly take part over the Pacific Ocean, with the maximum totality lasting 1 minute, 8 seconds. The path of totality narrowly misses Costa Rica, first visible from land from Coiba Island, Macaracas and San Jose Island in Panama. However, this is a considered a hybrid eclipse event, as it will be an annular eclipse towards the beginning and end of the path.