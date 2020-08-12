Missed Steve Wozniak's star-studded 70th birthday party? Watch it here

Party on, Woz. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak turned 70 on Tuesday, and invited the world to his virtual birthday party. The event raised funds for singer Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation, which provides mentorship and mental health resources for at-risk youth. And while the star-studded event is over, you can watch the replay online.

Wozniak and his wife, Janet, can be seen in party footage watching the event from their Northern California home. The celebration featured recorded performances and birthday greetings from such celebrities as William Shatner, Kristi Yamaguchi, Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Rick, Nancy Pelosi, Emmylou Harris and more.

How to watch?

There's now a three-hour-plus video of the party, complete with comments from those who already watched, available to view online. If you want it in shorter slices, Wozniak has been sharing brief videos from the party on his Twitter account.

Steve Wozniak - live with [70th Birthday Charity Concert] https://t.co/81sh8KvPY3 — Steve Wozniak (@stevewoz) August 12, 2020

Steve Wozniak - live with [70th Birthday Charity Concert] https://t.co/9xBCVFcgHY — Steve Wozniak (@stevewoz) August 12, 2020

Steve Wozniak - live with [70th Birthday Charity Concert] https://t.co/6lMpPmz69J — Steve Wozniak (@stevewoz) August 12, 2020

What's the charity angle?



Attendees were encouraged to donate to Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation. The Grammy-nominated singer herself was once homeless, and her foundation uses a curriculum she developed to help struggling young people from underserved communities. Graduates have received scholarships to schools such as Stanford, Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Georgetown, West Point and more. "One hundred percent of your donation goes directly toward inspiring children," the site for the party says. As of Wednesday morning, a Woz-faced donation chart showed that $207,255 had been donated.

Now what?

The party may be over, but it was the kickoff event for "11 Days of Wozdom," a series of social media challenges, with prizes for some participants. Challenges include writing a formula for happiness, filming a dance routine, baking a Woz-related cake, telling a joke, and more.

Judges will choose a winner for each challenge to receive a signed Woz T-shirt and a Twitter shoutout. Five of the 10 challenge winners will receive a larger prize, such as a MacBook Air or an iPhone.